New COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening in Roseland, focusing on city’s Latino population

A new clinic is opening in Roseland to provide coronavirus vaccines to Latino residents living in southwest Santa Rosa, according to a news release from the County of Sonoma.

The County partnered with Santa Rosa Community Health Center to open the clinic at the provider’s Lombardi Campus (751 Lombardi Court, Santa Rosa).

To receive a vaccine, residents must be Latino and live in the 95407 ZIP code, which includes Roseland and other southwest Santa Rosa neighborhoods.

Establishing the clinic is part of a county plan to distribute the vaccines to residents who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Latinos account for 65% of the COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County, although they make up 27% of the population.

PD Online

The 95407 ZIP code currently has one of the lowest vaccine rates in the county, with a 23.4% vaccination rate.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only. For more information, call 707-347-0553 (English) or 707-336-8491 (Spanish).