The California vs Hate network, a new hotline and online portal for residents to anonymously report acts of hate, logged 180 incidents within its first month, state officials said.

The most reported bias motivations during May were race and ethnicity, followed by religion and sexual orientation, according to preliminary data the California’s Civil Rights Department released Thursday.

About half of the people who made reports also accepted care coordination services, and approximately one in six reports were made by a witness or advocate, the data showed.

“Make no mistake: Hate and discrimination remain a threat across the country,” Kevin Kish, the director of CRD, said in a statement. “No place is immune to hate, but in California, we’re committed to doing everything in our power to uplift, protect, and heal all our communities.”

While some reports did not specify the county where the allegations occurred, at least 24 of the 180 incidents were filed from the Bay Area, according to Rishi Khalsa, a spokesperson for the Civil Rights Department.

The confidential program, which started May 4, was a direct response to the recent surge in reported hate crimes.

State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, started the push to create a state hotline in 2021, when the rate of reported hate crimes jumped almost 33% from 2020 and reached the highest recorded levels since 2001.

The free, nonemergency resource — accessible at CAvsHate.org or by calling 833-8-NO-HATE — offers support in 15 languages online and more than 200 languages on the phone, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In 2021, a total of 1,763 hate crimes were reported statewide. However, incidents filed with CA vs Hate do not have to detail hate acts that are legally deemed criminal offenses and do not require engagement with the criminal legal system.

Officials said that’s one way the new program aims to combat several factors that historically hinder reporting, including a distrust of law enforcement, fear of retaliation and lack of culturally competent resources available to victims and witnesses.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said CA vs Hate is part of the state’s “unequivocal message that hate will not be tolerated.”

“We stand firm for a California for all, and it is important that we hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and provide resources for those individuals victimized by hate crimes,” Newsom said in a statement last month. “Now, Californians have another tool to ensure that not only justice is served, but that individuals have access to additional resources to help deal with the lingering wounds that remain after such a horrendous crime occurs.”