New details emerge in University of Idaho killings: What we know

MOSCOW, Idaho — In the early morning hours when four students died in a brutal stabbing near the University of Idaho, several unanswered phone calls were made from one of the victim’s phones to her longtime boyfriend, deepening the mystery of their deaths nearly a week after the killings.

The coroner who conducted autopsies on the four friends said some of the victims appeared to have fought back and that they may have been attacked while sleeping in their beds.

The vicious stabbings in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, have unnerved students and residents as local officials have issued sometimes contradictory statements and have yet to identify any suspects or motives.

The few details that they have disclosed have raised more questions as detectives, internet sleuths and the victims’ relatives try to piece together who might have had a motive to kill the four young people following a Saturday night of college revelry.

Three of the victims — Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Xana Kernodle, 20 — lived at the house not far from campus where the attack occurred, while the fourth victim, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, was there visiting his girlfriend, Kernodle. Here are other key facts.

Two roommates survived the attack.

Police said that while the four friends were being killed, two other roommates were in the house but were not attacked. Both were women.

Investigators said they did not believe either of them was involved in the crime. But no one called 911 until just before noon Sunday, many hours after the attack, which authorities have said took place sometime in the early morning hours. The possibility that hours passed between the crime and when someone called 911 suggests that the roommates might have slept through the attack, although police have not explained the delay.

Cathy Mabbutt, the Latah County coroner, said the victims all appeared to have been stabbed multiple times with a large knife. Based on the time of night, she said, they were likely sleeping when they were attacked. Mabbutt said she believed at least one victim, and possibly more, had tried to fight off the attacker.

“It’s such a horrific crime,” she said. “It’s hard to think that somebody, whether they live here or they were here, commits something like that and is at large.”

None of the victims showed signs of sexual assault, Mabbutt said, and toxicology reports have not been completed.

The phone records of one victim showed calls to a boyfriend before she was killed.

Seven unanswered phone calls were made from the phone of one of the victims, Goncalves, to her longtime boyfriend in the early morning hours Sunday, according to her older sister, Alivea Goncalves, based on phone logs she was able to download from the phone provider.

The first call to the man, Jack DuCoeur, was at 2:26 a.m., and there were six more over the next 26 minutes, with the final one at 2:52, Alivea Goncalves said. She said DuCoeur, also a student at the university, missed them because he was sleeping, and that her sister’s phone account did not show any other calls.

Alivea Goncalves said DuCoeur had been a childhood friend of her sister’s and that they had been dating for years until recently, when they decided to take an amicable break. Alivea Goncalves said she and her family “stand behind Jack 100% and know he absolutely had nothing to do with this at all.”

She also said that the number of calls was not unusual: Kaylee Goncalves would frequently call people until they picked up, even to ask a mundane question such as what she should have for breakfast, her sister said.

Bill Thompson, the top prosecutor in Latah County, said investigators were looking at cellphone tower data and social media information to try to determine who was in the immediate area at the time of the killings.

The victims had spent the night socializing.

It had been a typical Saturday night in Moscow, with many students from campus going out to socialize after watching a University of Idaho football game.

Chapin and Kernodle, who had been dating since the spring semester, attended a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity from about 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. near the home where the attack later occurred, authorities said.

Mogen and Goncalves had gone together to the Corner Club bar about 11 p.m., staying there until 1:30 a.m.

A livestream video from a popular late-night food truck showed Mogen and Goncalves at the truck about 1:40 a.m. The two mingled in the area, chatting and smiling before getting their food and departing. A “private party” gave them a ride home, police said.

Authorities said all four friends were back at the rental home south of campus by around 1:45 a.m.