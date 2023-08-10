New details emerge on San Jose Fire Department's strip club scandal

More details behind the 2022 viral video of a woman in a bikini and heels stepping out of a fire truck parked in front of San Jose's Pink Poodle strip club are coming out.

The Mercury News filed a lawsuit against the city of San Jose in May when it refused to share details on what disciplinary actions the San Jose Fire Department had taken against firefighters after the scandal. A judge ordered the city to release the documents from the investigation to the news organization, and Monday, the Mercury News published an exclusive story reporting that Capt. William Tognozzi was demoted to fire engineer as a result of the investigation. No other firefighters were allegedly disciplined.

According to the news organization, Tognozzi had hired a photographer at the strip club to take pictures of firefighters for display at Fire Station 4, which is about a mile from the club. He and three other firefighters drove a fire truck to the club on Oct. 5, 2022, to pick up a flash drive with the images, although the flash drive was never actually obtained, and it's unclear why, according to the investigation reviewed by Mercury News.

"While they were there, they said, a bikini-clad woman who worked at the club demanded a ride on the engine, and they assented," the news organization reported.

The woman exiting the fire truck after her Oct. 5 ride-along was captured in the video that was posted on social media the next day and quickly went viral. In response to the video, San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien Jr. said an investigation was initiated.

At the time, then-Mayor Sam Liccardo said, "We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus." He also said, "If the investigation concludes that this video is as bad as it looks, then heads must roll."

As criticism mounted over the scandal, the fire department issued a memo on April 25, 2023, claiming that the woman had requested a ride-along. Firefighters claim they initially declined to allow her on the truck, but after the woman persisted, they drove her around the block. The memo did not include any information about Tognozzi hiring the photographer and did not say that firefighters used the truck on Oct. 5 to drive to the club to pick up the flash drive. Rather, the memo said the crew used the fire truck to transport "an unauthorized, male passenger from a fire station to his place of employment at The Pink Poodle." It's unclear who the male passenger was and why the fire crew was transporting him.

The memo concluded, "The City has taken appropriate disciplinary action and now considers this matter closed as all required due process has been completed as no appeal of the discipline has been filed."

On Tuesday afternoon, the Office of the City Manager released a statement to SFGATE on the fire department scandal in response to the information on the investigation released by the Mercury News. "This is an isolated incident that is highly unacceptable and should not overshadow the tireless work thousands of employees perform every day to serve our community, while being transparent, honest and ethical in every aspect of their job," the statement read. "The City takes great care to balance the privacy rights of reporting parties and witnesses to alleged misconduct in an effort to encourage employees and members of the public to raise concerns. The City's ability to conduct a complete and thorough investigation relies on the participation of reporting parties and witnesses to cooperate in the investigative process and we hope the release of the report does not detract from that."

The San Jose Fire Department said it will not be issuing a statement in response to the Mercury News story. Mayor Matt Mahan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.