New director named for Sonoma County Community Development Commission

Michelle Whitman, executive director for a regional housing agency, has been selected to run Sonoma County’s Community Development Commission.

Whitman, 60, has served since 2019 as executive director for the Renewal Enterprise District, a collaboration between Sonoma County and Santa Rosa focused on infill housing development.

She was previously the longtime district director for former Supervisor Shirlee Zane.

The Community Development Commission, overseeing the county’s housing authority, handles programs designed to help low and moderate-income homeowners and tenants, including rental assistance, development loans, homebuyer loans and grants.

Sonoma County Administrator Christina Rivera selected Whitman for the position, the county announced Wednesday. The Board of Supervisors is due to approve Whitman’s appointment at its upcoming April 18 meeting.

Rivera praised Whitman’s “extensive experience, proven results and passion for equity-centered housing,” in the county’s news release.

“Michelle’s deep understanding of our community will be instrumental in supporting the county’s Strategic Plan goal of building healthy and safe communities through collaboration with cities in increasing affordable housing development,” Rivera said in the news release.

As executive director, Whitman would be responsible for overseeing 52 full-time employees and a FY 22-23 budget of about $100 million.

Her salary will be $163,275.

Her first day will be April 18 if approved by the board.

Whitman replaces Dave Kiff, who served as the CDC’s interim director, before being recently appointed to helm the county’s Homeless Services Division under the Department of Health Services.

