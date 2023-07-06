The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave full approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, and Medicare said it would cover much of its high cost, laying the foundation for widespread use of a medication that can modestly slow cognitive decline in the early stages of the disease but also carries significant safety risks.

The FDA’s decision marks the first time in two decades that a drug for Alzheimer’s has received full approval, meaning the agency concluded there is solid evidence of potential benefit. But the agency also added a so-called black-box warning — the most urgent level — on the drug’s label, stating that in rare cases, the drug can cause “serious and life-threatening events” and that there have been cases of brain bleeding, “some of which have been fatal.”

Leqembi cannot repair cognitive damage, reverse the course of the disease or stop it from getting worse. But data from a large clinical trial suggests the drug — administered every two weeks as an intravenous infusion — may slow decline by about five months over about 18 months for people with mild symptoms.

Although Medicare will cover 80% of Leqembi’s $26,500 cost, patients could still shoulder thousands of dollars in copayments.

Eisai, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, led the development and testing of Leqembi (pronounced le-KEM-bee). Eisai is partnering and splitting profits with the U.S. company Biogen, the maker of the controversial Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, for its commercialization and marketing.

Leqembi will be available for people with mild dementia or a pre-Alzheimer’s condition called mild cognitive impairment. The FDA label instructs doctors not to treat patients without testing to confirm they have an accumulation of the protein amyloid, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s that Leqembi attacks.

About 1.5 million people in the United States are estimated to be in the beginning phases of Alzheimer’s. Many more — about 5 million — have progressed too far to be eligible for Leqembi.

The FDA greenlighted Aduhelm under a program called “accelerated approval,” which can be given to drugs with uncertain benefit under specific criteria, including that the company conduct another clinical trial. Leqembi received accelerated approval in January, but that status meant Medicare would only cover the drug in limited circumstances.

The FDA decision granting full approval to Leqembi means Medicare will cover it for eligible patients.