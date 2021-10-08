New fire cameras in Petaluma expected to give firefighters a head start

Petaluma Fire officials have a new tool in place to help detect wildfires earlier than might otherwise be the case.

Two new additions to the region’s ALERTWildfire array of 360-degree hilltop cameras now pick up areas of the city overlooked by other installations.

Petaluma Fire Battalion Chief Chad Costa, who spearheaded the effort on behalf of the city, said two other south Sonoma County camera sites, on Sonoma Mountain and Mount Burdell, don’t quite capture the city itself.

“The intent was to get a camera where we could see all of the city limits and its surrounding areas and kind of close that gap between the other two cameras,” he said.

Paid for by Pacific Gas & Electric, the cameras — identified as Petaluma 1 and Petaluma 2 at alertwildfire.org/northbay/ — went live on Thursday.

They were installed at the city’s Hayes Lane water tanks, on a hill near the southern edge of the city. Costa said it was a challenge to find city-owned property with enough altitude to provide good views. Imagery of homes and yards has to be pixilated to preserve privacy.

ALERTWildfire is an expanding network of fire cameras initiated by a consortium made up of the University of Nevada, Reno, the University of California, San Diego, and the University of Oregon. Over the past five years it has become an increasingly important tool in fighting western wildfires, including those in Sonoma County.

Costa said he’s aware of their value both from his interaction with local fire officials on some of the catastrophic wildfires locally, as well as his participation on state and federal incident management teams, which has taken him to states that benefit from having cameras and those, like New Mexico, that don’t.

“A lot of it’s just to take a quick peek and see what kind of fire behavior you’re having that moment,” he said.

But they also can help determine when certain decision points have been reached for evacuations or other other actions, he said.

There are now 86 cameras in the North Bay region (Sonoma, Marin, Lake, Napa, Colusa, Yolo and Solano counties), many of them pairs co-located on the same peak. Most are sponsored by PG&E, Cal Fire and Sonoma Water.

“The reality is cameras don’t put out fires,” Costa said. “Cameras don’t stop the destruction. But they do give us a little more situational awareness, not only to just wildfires but to any situation in the city where the option of an eye in the sky would be of value.”

