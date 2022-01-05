New food-related laws that could impact Petalumans and their restaurants

More information For more detailed information on California’s new laws, visit a page such as legiscan.com or ca.gov and search “Look Up a Bill of Law.”

A buffet of new food-related laws are among the 700-plus pieces of legislation coming online for 2022. Here’s a taste of some of the new rules that could impact Petalumans and our favorite local establishments.

Restaurants

Booze to go: Pandemic rules allowing the sale of alcohol to go will be extended through 2026. This rule, introduced by local Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, also includes and extends to ordering booze while dining in outdoor parklets.

Utensils and condiments to go: It started with straws, and now, starting June 1, 2022, the ban on automatically filling customers’ to-go bags with a lot of waste has been extended to anything considered single-use (other than the food and the container) and will include plastic utensils, chopsticks and condiment packets. It won’t be illegal for restaurants to have all these available, but customers must request them specifically, instead of receiving them automatically.

Unsold Food: Regulations will phase in a requirement that large businesses and food makers donate unsold food to be distributed to those in need, instead of throwing the food out.

At the grocery store

Bacon and eggs: Passed by voters in 2018, the law requiring that pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves have enough room to stand and turn around goes into effect this year. That said, a restaurant and grocer coalition is currently suing the state, asking for a two-year delay in enforcement because many in the industry are not ready for the change and feel that putting off enforcement will help keep prices from rising too quickly and stem a possible loss of jobs.

Olive oil: All olive oil marketed as coming from California must include a label showing what percentage of the product was actually grown in the state.

Wages

Wage theft: Intentional theft by an employer of wages, tips and/or benefits of more than $950 in a 12-month period is now considered grand theft and can carry punishment up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $5,000. It is sad that a law like this even needs to be passed, but speak to just about any server and you’ll learn these practices are more common than one might think.

Tips: It is now illegal for food delivery apps to keep tips, ensuring they go directly to drivers. Additionally, when orders are placed through these same apps but are set for personal pick-up instead of delivery, the food delivery app is now required to pass the gratuity on to the restaurant, where you intended it go in the first place.

Farmworker overtime: Large farms must now pay farmworkers overtime for work days that exceed eight hours, and double-pay for those in excess of 12 hours.

Minimum wage: Although Petaluma is ahead of the curve, at $15.85 per hour, the state’s minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour in 2022. This will influence restaurant prices so please be conscious of that prior to dining out or ordering in.

Female Executives:

Although not obviously related to food, any company with five directors, including those in the food service industry, will need to have at least two female members, while those with six or more directors will have to fill at least three of those positions with women.

At home (and on the road)…

Compost: Local governments are now required to provide organic waste collection to all businesses and residents, and residents are required to sort said waste from the rest of their trash and recycling. The program will be rolled out in phases, depending on where you live. But don’t worry, fines won’t start until 2024, giving us all plenty of time to get used to the new process.

Fridges: Hydrofluorocarbon coolant in most California fridges will now be banned, with a full ban for the remaining exempt fridges going into effect in 2023.

Fishing licenses: Although not in effect until 2023, a new law will make fishing licenses good for one year from the purchase date, instead of expiring at the end of the calendar year. However, in the meantime, California, with the highest fishing license fees in the state, has newly introduced discounted licenses for low-income seniors, eligible military veterans and native Americans. Free license will be available for those with qualified vision, physical and developmental disabilities. Visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at www.wildlife.ca.gov for more information.

Roadkill: Yes, I said roadkill, but not just to see if you are paying attention. There is a new law regarding roadkill. And trust me, I looked all over the online dictionaries, thesauruses, and lists of ‘slang terms’ for a more appetizing word for roadkill, but alas, could only find worse words. However, for those thinking roadkill as only the small critters we see “napping” on the asphalt, keep in mind that there are large numbers of deer, elk, antelope and wild pigs that are struck and killed each year on our roadways, only to have their protein go to waste. Starting this year, the state will run a pilot program allowing those involved in such unfortunate incidents to at least pay respect to the animal by being able to secure said carcasses for consumption. The state is currently working on the required online and mobile-friendly app to ease the reporting and permit acquisition process.