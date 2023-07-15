New heat wave descends on Europe, as it struggles to adapt

Gaia Pianigiani

FLORENCE, Italy — Tourists sheltered under umbrellas as they lined up at Florence’s majestic cathedral this week, looking for shade. Street vendors peddled fans and straw hats. Locals splashed their faces at water fountains, all seeking a respite from Europe’s latest heat wave.

“It feels like home,” said Alina Magrina, a 64-year-old tourist from California — parts of which, like much of the southern United States, have been hit by sweltering temperatures, too. “But at home, we move from one air-conditioned space to the next.” Walking in the sun in Florence was making her chest hurt, she said, stopping to buy an extra fan on the Italian city’s iconic Ponte Vecchio.

Extreme heat has now become a fixture of summer months in many parts of the world, not only in the United States, but especially in Europe, a continent defined by its almost immutable architecture and ways of life. Although Europe is warming more swiftly than the global average, each year it seems particularly unprepared.

Experts say Europe’s governments have in significant ways failed to heed the alarms sounded nearly 20 years ago, when a heat wave in 2003, the continent’s hottest year on record, left 70,000 people dead, by some estimates. A report published this week attributed 61,000 deaths in Europe to its searing temperatures last summer.

This year threatens to repeat the calamity. In some parts of southern Europe, heat waves started as early as May. The most recent heat wave — called Cerberus for the multiheaded dog that guards the gates of the underworld — tilted temperatures well above 37 degrees Celsius (nearly 99 degrees Fahrenheit) in Florence, Rome and parts of Sardinia and Sicily this week.

Another round of high temperatures, part of the heat wave caused by an African anticyclone, is expected in the coming days, with peaks of 48 degrees Celsius or more.

Since the scorching summer of 2003, governments across Europe have put in place national adaptation strategies and regularly issued heat warnings and guidelines for residents. But they have also consistently missed carbon emission targets intended to slow climate change and failed to invest in tangible solutions.

“Europe unfortunately has not really used the time of the last 20 years well enough, to take the actions needed to reorganize cities,” said Benjamin Kötz, head of sustainable initiatives at the European Space Agency, which provides policymakers with satellite images that can help administrations plan climate resilience.

“But we have to be fair,” he added. “It is difficult because it comes with long-term planning and a lot of investment.”

Part of the problem is that much of the burden has fallen on municipalities, which have limited resources and limited avenues for heat mitigation in sometimes ancient urban spaces that are prized and protected from dramatic alterations.

Florence is as good an example as any of the impact of rising temperatures as well as the efforts at adaptation — and their limits.

This summer, like every summer, Florence, the cradle of the Renaissance, located in a wide valley where the Arno river historically facilitated trade, is one of the hottest cities in Italy. Last July, a month marked with uninterrupted high temperatures, Italy’s Health Ministry estimated a 34% increase in deaths in the city, in north-central Italy.

For nearly two decades, the city has been trying to adapt to the changing climate, refitting public offices, schools and hospitals; planting more trees; and planning more parks in suburban areas. Yet Florence, like all Italian historical cities, has struggled in its attempts to make its centuries-old city center greener and cooler.

Sitting in his air-conditioned, frescoed office inside Palazzo Vecchio, the Florence city hall, Mayor Dario Nardella said that “much was done” since the early 2000s, but he added that there was “more to do.”

Florence’s hottest areas, mapped by the local university in the center and a northwestern neighborhood, share a number of features: They have almost no trees and a lot of cement.

Nardella explained that the city has planted thousands of trees and invested almost 1 billion euros (about $1.12 billion) to keep cars from the city center, building two new tramways to connect the peripheries with downtown.

When the first tramline in the city was built in 2010, the managing company even planted succulents between the tracks, following the principle that natural, permeable surfaces were cooler than asphalt.

Nardella showed a rendering of the planned renovation of one downtown street, where asphalt will be replaced with pietra serena stones and flanked with orange trees. It was one example, he said, but making changes in the historical center was hard.