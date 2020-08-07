New interactive map shows risk of COVID-19 based on group size and location

Curious about how risky group activities are during the pandemic?

A new interactive map, titled the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, was designed to highlight the risk of attending events anywhere in the U.S.

Created by researchers at Georgia Tech, the map shows the likelihood that at least one person at a gathering has COVID-19 based on the size of the group and county virus data.

Users can see the risk level of gatherings that have 10, 25, 50, 100, 500, 1,000 or 5,000 people.

In Sonoma County, the estimated chance that someone has COVID-19 in a group of 25 is 36%. That increases to more than 83% for a group of 100.

In Mendocino County, the likelihood that someone has COVID-19 in a group of 25 is 30%. The risk level for 25 people in Lake County is 16%. The risk level increases to 76% in Mendocino and 50% in Lake for a group of 100.

Joshua Weitz, a professor of biological sciences at Georgia Tech, developed the map with assistant professor Clio Andris, who works in the university’s School of City and Regional Planning, according to a Georgia Tech news release.

The map’s data comes from the US Census’ 2019 population estimates, The Atlantic’s COVID Tracking Project and the New York Times case count. Weitz said in the release that the number of reported virus cases are multiplied by an “under-testing factor” to estimate the actual number of cases in each county.

Although the map highlights how risk increases along with group size, it doesn’t take into account that infections come in clusters at places such as nursing homes, Robert Siegel, an infectious disease expert at Stanford University, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

He added that the map shouldn’t be the only thing considered when assessing risk.

“I have a concern that it could be misinterpreted as a guide to behavior,” Siegel said to the newspaper. “More specifically, that people will lower their guard in terms of personal protective behavior.”