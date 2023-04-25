Jehovah’s Witnesses have once again been knocking on doors around town since returning to its trademark door-to-door ministry after a temporary suspension through the pandemic.

Sonomans might have noticed this more than neighboring townsfolk; the local Jehovah’s Witness following has gotten large enough that the congregations outgrew they’re current service center.

In September, construction began on a brand new Kingdom Hall, a place of worship used by Jehovah's Witnesses, on the corner of Grove Street and Arnold Drive.

According to Ty Petersen, public communications representative for Jehovah’s Witness United States of America, the town of Sonoma has three congregations, two in English and one on Spanish, representing roughly 300 people.

Petersen, who grew up in the Valley, said there’s always been a strong Jehovah’s Witness presence locally, and that it’s only increased with time.

Jehovah’s Witness United States of America re-opened its Kingdom Halls in April of last year, and it became apparent the location was no longer a good fit. According to Petersen, there wasn’t enough parking or seating to accommodate the services at their meeting place on Fifth Street West

“There’s nothing wrong with the current building we’re meeting in — we have outgrown it,” Petersen said.

Despite shutting down its door-to-door ministry and twice weekly services, the pandemic also drew in more people to join the church.

“The pandemic forced Jehovah’s Witnesses to quickly pivot to virtual meetings and conventions while conducting their ministry exclusively through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies. This has led to growth in meeting attendance and the number of congregants, with more than 400,000 newly baptized Witnesses joining the ranks of 120,000 congregations globally in just the first two years of the pandemic,” Jehova’s Witness United States of America wrote in a 2022 press release regarding its return to in-person ministry.

The project for the new Kingdom Hall located at 19070 Arnold Drive will be able to accommodate roughly 200 people at one time, and has the potential to host a fourth local congregation.

The new building will be 2,832 square feet, and sits on a 1.3-acre parcel of land. The empty lot, appraised in 2022 for $252,976, was last sold in 2013, according to the Sonoma County Assessor’s Office.

The construction is being funded entirely by the is Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the worldwide organization of which the United States branch stems from. On its donation page, there is an option to date specifically to “branch construction,” which funds new Kingdom Halls all over the world. Construction is being done by a team of volunteers within the church, more than half of whom are women.

In collaboration with congregation from both Napa and Petaluma, the entire volunteer team is supported by roughly 1,200 members.

“This project has been a long time coming,” Petersen said. “It will hopefully facilitate our own participation in worship, but also be a very attractive and inviting environment for the community as well.”

The main purpose of the Kingdom Halls is Bible and spiritual teaching, both for congregation members and for those in the community. From time to time it may be used for a wedding, funeral service or other special ceremony.

Though the volunteers faced delays in construction with the heavy rainfall throughout the winter season, the building is set to be completed by August.

The local congregations currently meet at 615 Fifth St. W., Sonoma. Visit jw.org to learn more about service times.

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.