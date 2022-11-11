New Jersey man arrested in connection with threat to synagogues

An 18-year-old man from Middlesex County, New Jersey, has been arrested and charged with threatening to attack a synagogue and Jews earlier this month, an episode that led to warnings from the FBI in New Jersey of a broad security risk to synagogues in the state.

The man, identified as Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, New Jersey, shared a document titled “When Swords Collide” with several people through a social media application on Nov. 1, prosecutors said.

Alkattoul admitted to writing the document, which included inflammatory language about relations between Jews and Muslims, and told a person he shared it with that the manifesto was “in the context of an attack on Jews,” according to prosecutors. An individual who received a link to the document from Alkattoul informed law enforcement officials, according to the charging documents.

“No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship,” Philip R. Sellinger, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said in a statement.

Alkattoul was charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon.

On Nov. 3, the FBI issued a broad warning to synagogues in New Jersey after receiving “credible information” about an increased level of risk.

Hours later, the officials said they had identified a man who holds “radical extremist views” and who they believed was the source of the threats. Officials interviewed Alkattoul on Nov. 4, according to the charging documents.

The warnings in New Jersey came at a time when incidents of antisemitic bias and violence have been on the rise across the country. There were 525 known incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault on Jewish institutions last year — an increase of 61% from 2020, according to the Anti-Defamation League.