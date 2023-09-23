New Jersey Senator accused of brazen bribery plot, taking cash and gold

The new charges threaten Sen. Bob Menendez’s vast political power, as well as his freedom.|
BENJAMIN WEISER, TRACEY TULLY AND WILLIAM K. RASHBAUM
NEW YORK TIMES
September 23, 2023, 7:34AM
Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the Democratic chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was charged Friday with taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, including bars of gold bullion, to wield his power abroad and at home.

The three-count federal indictment depicts a brazen plan hatched during furtive dinners, in text messages and on encrypted calls — much of it aimed at increasing U.S. assistance to Egypt and aiding businessmen in New Jersey.

Menendez’s wife, Nadine, is accused of acting as a go-between, passing messages to an American Egyptian businessman, Wael Hana, who maintained close connections with Egyptian military and intelligence officials, the indictment said. In one text, to an Egyptian general, Hana referred to the senator, who held sway over military sales, financing and other aid, as “our man.”

Menendez, in a strongly worded rebuke to prosecutors, said he was confident the matter would be “successfully resolved once all of the facts are presented.”

Friday’s charges depict an intermingling of the bare-knuckle, backroom dealings of Menendez’s home state of New Jersey and delicate matters of security in the Middle East. They represent the latest episode in a decadeslong political career that took Menendez, the son of Cuban immigrants, from the Union City, New Jersey, school board to the halls of the Senate, a career marked by accusations of corruption and an earlier federal indictment that ended in a hung jury.

The new charges threaten Menendez’s vast political power, as well as his freedom.

New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy, a close Democratic ally, called on Menendez to resign, an admonition that unleashed a torrent of similar messages from political leaders throughout the state. Menendez insisted that he would not heed them. “I’m not going anywhere,” he said in a statement Friday evening.

Menendez did send a letter to Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate majority leader, informing him that he was stepping down as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, as required by rules the Senate Democrats adopted to govern themselves.

The corruption scheme, according to the indictment, extended beyond foreign aid. Menendez is accused of using his position to influence criminal investigations of two other New Jersey businessmen, one of whom was a longtime fundraiser for Menendez.

Toward that end, the senator recommended that President Joe Biden nominate a lawyer, Philip Sellinger, to be U.S. attorney for New Jersey because Menendez believed he could influence Sellinger’s prosecution of the fundraiser, the indictment said. Sellinger, who was ultimately confirmed for the post, did not bend, prosecutors said.

Menendez is also accused of meddling in an investigation by the New Jersey attorney general’s office, using “advice and pressure” in an attempt to persuade a senior prosecutor to go easy in the case of two associates of a man who gave Nadine Menendez a Mercedes-Benz convertible. The prosecutor considered Bob Menendez’s actions “inappropriate and did not agree to intervene,” according to the indictment.

In exchange for all those actions, the indictment said, the senator and his wife accepted cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, the luxury car and other valuable things. The day after a trip to Egypt in 2021, the indictment said, Menendez asked in an internet query “how much is 1 kilo of gold worth.”

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a news conference announcing the charges that Menendez’s actions were meant to serve a favored few.

The prosecutor said Menendez’s Senate website explicitly detailed the kinds of services he would not provide because they would be improper, among them influencing private business matters and intervening in judicial issues and criminal trials.

“Constituent service is part of any legislator’s job — Sen. Menendez is no different,” Williams said. But, he added, “Behind the scenes, Sen. Menendez was doing those things for certain people — the people who were bribing him and his wife.”

Soon after the news conference, Menendez issued an angry page-long denunciation of the charges, blaming them on unnamed “forces behind the scenes” that have “repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave.”

“The excesses of these prosecutors is apparent,” he added. “They have misrepresented the normal work of a congressional office. On top of that, not content with making false claims against me, they have attacked my wife for the long-standing friendships she had before she and I even met.”

Nadine Menendez’s lawyer, David Schertler, said his client had broken no laws.

“Mrs. Menendez denies any criminal conduct and will vigorously contest these charges in court,” Schertler said.

The charges against Bob Menendez, 69, and the others follow a lengthy investigation by the FBI and federal prosecutors in the New York City borough of Manhattan, and they come nearly six years after his trial on unrelated claims of corruption ended with a hung jury.

James Smith, who heads the New York FBI office, said Friday that the conduct detailed in the indictment “damages the public’s faith in our system of government and brings undue scorn to the honest and dedicated public servants who carry out their duties on a daily basis.”

The businessmen named in the indictment, which was unsealed in Manhattan federal court, are Hana, a longtime friend of Nadine Menendez’s and who founded a halal meat certification business; Fred Daibes, a New Jersey real estate developer and fundraiser for Bob Menendez; and Jose Uribe, who works in trucking and insurance.

The 39-page indictment charged the senator, his wife and the businessmen with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. It also charges the Menendezes with conspiracy to commit extortion under the color of official right, meaning that they used his official position to force someone to give them something of value.

According to the indictment, Nadine Menendez at one point bragged that her actions would make Hana “more powerful than the president of Egypt.”

In 2018, Nadine Menendez, 56, and Hana arranged meetings and dinners with Egyptian officials and Bob Menendez, whom she had just begun dating. There, the Egyptian officials made requests related to foreign military sales and financing, among other things. In return for Menendez’s promise that he would facilitate such sales, the indictment said, Hana promised to put Nadine Menendez on his payroll in a job where she would perform little or no work.

After one meeting with Egyptian officials, Bob Menendez obtained from the State Department nonpublic information about the number and nationality of people serving at the U.S. Embassy in Egypt, the indictment said. It notes that such information is highly sensitive and its disclosure could threaten security.

Bob Menendez texted the information to Nadine Menendez, who forwarded the message to Hana. He then sent it to an Egyptian official, the indictment said.

At a dinner about the same time, Menendez disclosed to Hana other nonpublic information about U.S. military aid, the indictment said. Shortly after, Hana texted another Egyptian official: “The ban on small arms and ammunition to Egypt has been lifted. That means sales can begin. That will include sniper rifles among other articles.”

The indictment also showed the cozy relationship that Nadine Menendez and Hana fostered between her husband and Egyptian officials. Once, the indictment said, Bob Menendez met in his Senate office with her, Hana and an Egyptian intelligence official to discuss a human rights matter that had been affecting aid to the country.

Later that evening, the group headed to a steakhouse in Washington for dinner.

Hana started operating his company, IS EG Halal, in 2019, and within a year the Egyptian government had made it the sole entity authorized to certify that halal meat imported to Egypt from anywhere in the world had been prepared according to Islamic law.

When a “high-level” official at the U.S. Department of Agriculture argued that the monopoly harmed U.S. interests, Bob Menendez called the official and insisted “that the USDA stop opposing IS EG Halal’s status as sole halal certifier,” the indictment said.

The halal company provided revenue from which Hana “could make good on the bribe payments he had promised,” the indictment said.

Hana also received assistance from Daibes and Uribe, the other businessmen charged in the case, in providing payments to Nadine Menendez.

At one point in 2019, Nadine Menendez complained to her husband that she had not received a check she expected.

“I am soooooo upset,” she texted Menendez, adding that Hana had not left her an envelope. She asked whether she should text Daibes, but the senator responded, “No, you should not text or email.”

Shortly thereafter, she called Daibes, and Hana’s company issued a $10,000 check to a consulting firm run by her.

During a search of the couple’s home in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and a safe deposit box in Nadine Menendez’s name, investigators found $550,000 in cash, much of it hidden in clothing, closets and a safe. Some cash was stuffed in envelopes that contained the fingerprints or DNA of Daibes or his driver, who was not named.

Investigators also found more than $100,000 worth of gold bars, some of which were featured in photographs in the indictment.

Hana’s spokesperson said that, based on an initial review of the charges, “they have absolutely no merit.”

Daibes’ lawyer, Tim Donohue, said he was confident that Daibes would be “completely exonerated of all charges.”

A representative for Uribe could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Menendezes and their three co-defendants are expected to appear in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, according to Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the Southern District.

The charges are not the senator’s first encounter with the law. In 2015, he was indicted in New Jersey on bribery charges in what federal prosecutors called a scheme between the senator and a wealthy eye doctor to trade political favors for gifts worth close to $1 million, including luxury vacations in the Caribbean and campaign contributions. Menendez’s corruption trial ended in a mistrial in November 2017, after the jury said it was unable to reach a verdict.

The judge later acquitted Menendez of several charges and the Justice Department dismissed the others.

Friday’s indictment resounded anew in Washington and in New Jersey, as members of the party and Congress called for Menendez to step down. However, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a close ally of Menendez’s, remained silent about the accusations and the calls for resignation.

Menendez is already facing at least one Democratic challenger in his planned run for reelection to a fourth Senate term, and the Republican mayor of Mendham Borough, New Jersey, has also announced that she will compete for the seat.

If Menendez were to quit, as Murphy has suggested, the governor would name a successor.

“These are serious charges that implicate national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system,” Murphy said in a statement.

“The alleged facts are so serious,” he added, “that they compromise the ability of Sen. Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state.”

