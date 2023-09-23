New Jersey Senator accused of brazen bribery plot, taking cash and gold

Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the Democratic chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was charged Friday with taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, including bars of gold bullion, to wield his power abroad and at home.

The three-count federal indictment depicts a brazen plan hatched during furtive dinners, in text messages and on encrypted calls — much of it aimed at increasing U.S. assistance to Egypt and aiding businessmen in New Jersey.

Menendez’s wife, Nadine, is accused of acting as a go-between, passing messages to an American Egyptian businessman, Wael Hana, who maintained close connections with Egyptian military and intelligence officials, the indictment said. In one text, to an Egyptian general, Hana referred to the senator, who held sway over military sales, financing and other aid, as “our man.”

Menendez, in a strongly worded rebuke to prosecutors, said he was confident the matter would be “successfully resolved once all of the facts are presented.”

Friday’s charges depict an intermingling of the bare-knuckle, backroom dealings of Menendez’s home state of New Jersey and delicate matters of security in the Middle East. They represent the latest episode in a decadeslong political career that took Menendez, the son of Cuban immigrants, from the Union City, New Jersey, school board to the halls of the Senate, a career marked by accusations of corruption and an earlier federal indictment that ended in a hung jury.

The new charges threaten Menendez’s vast political power, as well as his freedom.

New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy, a close Democratic ally, called on Menendez to resign, an admonition that unleashed a torrent of similar messages from political leaders throughout the state. Menendez insisted that he would not heed them. “I’m not going anywhere,” he said in a statement Friday evening.

Menendez did send a letter to Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate majority leader, informing him that he was stepping down as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, as required by rules the Senate Democrats adopted to govern themselves.

The corruption scheme, according to the indictment, extended beyond foreign aid. Menendez is accused of using his position to influence criminal investigations of two other New Jersey businessmen, one of whom was a longtime fundraiser for Menendez.

Toward that end, the senator recommended that President Joe Biden nominate a lawyer, Philip Sellinger, to be U.S. attorney for New Jersey because Menendez believed he could influence Sellinger’s prosecution of the fundraiser, the indictment said. Sellinger, who was ultimately confirmed for the post, did not bend, prosecutors said.

Menendez is also accused of meddling in an investigation by the New Jersey attorney general’s office, using “advice and pressure” in an attempt to persuade a senior prosecutor to go easy in the case of two associates of a man who gave Nadine Menendez a Mercedes-Benz convertible. The prosecutor considered Bob Menendez’s actions “inappropriate and did not agree to intervene,” according to the indictment.

In exchange for all those actions, the indictment said, the senator and his wife accepted cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, the luxury car and other valuable things. The day after a trip to Egypt in 2021, the indictment said, Menendez asked in an internet query “how much is 1 kilo of gold worth.”

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a news conference announcing the charges that Menendez’s actions were meant to serve a favored few.

The prosecutor said Menendez’s Senate website explicitly detailed the kinds of services he would not provide because they would be improper, among them influencing private business matters and intervening in judicial issues and criminal trials.

“Constituent service is part of any legislator’s job — Sen. Menendez is no different,” Williams said. But, he added, “Behind the scenes, Sen. Menendez was doing those things for certain people — the people who were bribing him and his wife.”

Soon after the news conference, Menendez issued an angry page-long denunciation of the charges, blaming them on unnamed “forces behind the scenes” that have “repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave.”

“The excesses of these prosecutors is apparent,” he added. “They have misrepresented the normal work of a congressional office. On top of that, not content with making false claims against me, they have attacked my wife for the long-standing friendships she had before she and I even met.”