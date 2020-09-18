New Jersey to adopt ’millionaires tax’ to address fiscal crisis

New Jersey officials agreed Thursday to make the state one of the first to adopt a so-called millionaires tax to alleviate shortfalls caused by the pandemic, intensifying a national debate over whether to increase taxes on the rich to help address widening income gaps.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced a deal with legislative leaders to increase state taxes on income more than $1 million by nearly 2 percentage points, giving New Jersey one of the highest state tax rates on wealthy people in the country. The agreement also includes an annual rebate of as much as $500 for families making less than $150,000.

“We do not hold any grudge at all against those who have been successful in life,” said Murphy, a former executive at Goldman Sachs. “But in this unprecedented time, when so many middle-class families and others have sacrificed so much, now is the time to ensure that the wealthiest among us are also called to sacrifice.”

The tax deal comes at a moment when the country is enduring its worst economic crisis in decades and Washington has been unable to agree on a stimulus bill to provide more help to cities and states, which have resorted to cuts in services and other fiscal maneuvers to stay solvent in the face of mounting deficits.

Projected state revenues have plummeted, including declines of as much as $31 billion in California, $10 billion in New Jersey and $3.4 billion in Florida.

In Washington, Democrats who control the House are standing firm on a goal of providing $2.2 trillion in aid to local and state governments, a figure rejected as too generous by President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, who have indicated that they do not want to send money to Democratic-run states and cities that they say have been mismanaged.

With no signs of a breakthrough, state leaders, including Murphy and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also a Democrat, have repeatedly stressed the urgent need for federal relief.

At least eight other states — including California, Massachusetts and New York — have considered proposals to increase taxes on high-income residents, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The trend mirrors a pattern that followed the Great Recession, when at least 10 states raised taxes between 2010 to 2012 to balance budgets decimated by the economic downturn.

But the decision to increase taxes in New Jersey also comes as progressives across the country are pushing for tax policies that can begin to narrow the gap between rich and poor, a divide amplified by a pandemic that has disproportionately affected Black and Latino communities.

The new tax in New Jersey, the nation’s second wealthiest state, is expected to generate an estimated $390 million this fiscal year; 16,491 New Jersey residents and 19,128 nonresident taxpayers will now pay the higher rate, state officials said.

Facing a fiscal crisis brought on by the urgent health needs of the pandemic and the monthslong shutdown of businesses, lawmakers agreed to raise the tax rate on earnings more than $1 million to 10.75%, up from 8.97%. Individuals earning more than $5 million were already taxed at the higher rate.

More than 1.5 million residents have filed for unemployment benefits since Murphy implemented a lockdown to help stop the spread of the virus, which has led to the deaths of more than 16,000 New Jersey residents.