New Jersey woman, 29, who pretended to be a high school teen, pleads not guilty

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The mystery of the 29-year-old woman who pretended to be a teenager to enroll in a New Jersey high school seemed to capture the imagination of the country, drawing millions of viewers to news articles, TikTok and YouTube.

Parents questioned the seeming ease with which she had tricked school officials and been able to wander the hallways, attend classes and meet with guidance counselors for four days in January. Students at the school, New Brunswick High, said they feared that the woman, Hyejeong Shin, had malicious, possibly criminal, intentions after she tried to set up meetings with them at a location outside of school.

But on Monday, two lawyers hired by her family laid out a far less sinister explanation for the odd behavior: Recently divorced and far away from her family in South Korea, she was trying to recreate the sense of safety she had felt as a student at a Massachusetts boarding school.

“There are personal issues that she needs to resolve,” said Henry Hong Jung, one of the lawyers. “She’s been away from home a long time.”

On Monday, at her second court appearance, she entered a not guilty plea to charges that a prosecutor said carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Her lawyers told the judge that she intended to apply to a program that diverts first-time offenders from the criminal justice system and enables them to wipe their record clean after a successful period of probation.

Shin, who is not a U.S. citizen but is in the country legally, hopes to return home to South Korea after the case concludes, her lawyers said.

“I don’t have anything else to say for now,” Shin, dressed in a blazer and bluejeans, her dark hair cinched in a pony tail, said after court.

Within weeks of Shin’s Jan. 24 arrest on charges that she provided school officials with documents that falsified her age, police in New Brunswick reassured parents that there was no evidence that she had intended to “bring harm or violence to the students, staff or faculty.”

Before court Monday, Shin was interviewed by law enforcement officers who screen candidates for the pretrial intervention program; she is due back in court May 15.