New Latino-focused market starts Sunday in Windsor

A new arts, crafts and food market starts Sunday in Windsor.

El Mercadito de Windsor will feature Latino food, clothing and crafts made by local artisans. The market will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays at the Bluebird Community Center at 25 Bluebird Drive.

The Sunday market is a project of Día de los Muertos Windsor, the nonprofit organization that organizes Windsor’s annual “Day of the Dead” events and celebrations.

The outdoor multicultural market’s mission is to promote commerce and access to information for the Latino community. In addition to supporting local business, El Mercadito will be focusing on community outreach and bilingual information.

“The objective is to create a retail platform for home-based businesses, support Latino businesses, provide a place for nonprofit organizations to provide much-needed information to our Spanish-speaking Windsor community, and to share our culture with the community,” said Angelica Núñez, a founding member of the board of directors of Día de los Muertos Windsor.

The afternoon artisan market will begin with a blessing and ceremony by local Indigenous dancers.

Nonprofits and vendors who want to participate in the market can contact Núñez at eanunezlopez@icloud.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.