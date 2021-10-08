New law makes California fishing licenses valid 365 days from date of purchase

A new law signed this week by California Gov. Gavin Newsom changes the way in which the state issues fishing licenses in hopes of encouraging more people to participate.

The new process will ensure that any license issued will be in effect for a full 365 days from the date of purchase. Previously, the state issued a calendar-based license that expired on Dec. 31.

The law was authored by Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa. It is an effort to reverse a substantial decline in the sale of fishing licenses over recent decades, and to recover the revenue lost as a consequence, by ensuring that those who purchase one get its full value regardless of when they buy it.

Sales of fishing licenses have dropped off 55% in the past 40 years at the same time the state population has grown by more than 60%, leaving California with the lowest per capita participation in fishing despite the fact it has the longest coastline and more than 3,000 lakes and thousands more rivers and streams, Wood’s office said.

“Modernizing our sport fishing license to one that is valid a full 365 days from the date of purchase will encourage more Californians to fish and increase fishing license revenues that fund critical state fishing and conservation programs,” Wood said in a statement. “Making fishing more accessible really supports communities that rely on outdoor recreation and tourism, like my Northern California district.”

The new law also allows fishing licenses to be displayed electronically on mobile devices, for convenience.

The law goes into effect on or before Jan. 1, 2023.

