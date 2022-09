New memorial date announced for late Sonoma County Judge John Gallagher

A funeral Mass will be celebrated for late Sonoma County Superior Court Judge John Gallagher at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the town of Bodega's St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.

The services had originally been set for early October.

Gallagher was a former prosecutor who served on the Sonoma County bench from 1976 to 1997. He died Aug. 28 at the age of 84.