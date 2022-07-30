New Mexico governor declares state of emergency for drinking water

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in the northeastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas on Friday, after the area’s drinking water supply was threatened by damage from an out-of-control prescribed fire burn.

While the water was safe to drink, authorities warned that there was only a two-month supply available for Las Vegas, a city of about 13,000 people.

The Gallinas River, which serves as the primary drinking source for the city, is covered with ash and soot from the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak fire, which is now nearly contained after burning more than 341,000 acres.

The fire began in early April after U.S. Forest Service workers were conducting a prescribed burn to try to thin dense pine needles. But the winds picked up and the burn veered into the path of another out-of-control prescribed burn, making it the largest wildfire that New Mexico has ever seen.

The executive order from Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, will make $2.25 million available to help the local government with emergency measures, assist with repairs and prevent additional damages. The funding will also help local authorities operate a temporary pretreatment system, allowing the city to treat and draw water from Storrie Lake instead of the river.

“The destruction that continues to befall New Mexico communities affected by the U.S. Forest Service planned burns from earlier this year is unfathomable,” the governor said in a statement. “New Mexicans in San Miguel County have been through enough — we will continue to do everything we can to support them and prevent additional damage as a result of the wildfires.”