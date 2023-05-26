A longtime assistant principal at Montgomery High School will become the school’s next principal.

April Santos has served various roles in the Santa Rosa school over the years, including as a special education program director.

She will replace Interim Principal Laurie Fong, a former Santa Rosa City Schools trustee who stepped in for the remainder of the year after former principal, Adam Paulson, was fired.

Paulson and another assistant principal, Tyler Ahlborn, were placed on paid administrative leave March 12 in the wake of the March 1 fatal stabbing of a student at the Santa Rosa campus.

The Friday before they were placed on leave, two students had been sent home by school administrators after they were allegedly found with knives. Police learned of the incident from a parent and subsequently arrested the students on weapons offenses.

Ahlborn returned to his duties after spring break, but Paulson was not allowed to return to his previous role. District officials have refused to state why.

Former Montgomery principal and Santa Rosa City Schools Trustee Laurie Fong stepped in as interim principal for the remainder of the year.

Santos could not immediately be reached for comment.

She comes to Montgomery with “an abundance of experience, ” District Human Resources Assistant Superintendent Mike Shepherd said in a message to the school community on ParentSquare, the district’s communication portal.

Santos’ strengths include creating “an inclusive and culturally relevant school community and learning environment for students,” he said, as well as being able to leverage positive behavioral interventions and supports, being a collaborative leader and empowering her community through restorative practices.

“I know Santos is committed to building upon the great work that is occurring at Montgomery High School,” Shepherd said.

According to the announcement, Santos is excited for the public school’s future and hopes to bring that excitement to the school community.

