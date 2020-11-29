New name considered for Santa Rosa park as city plans to reshuffle rules

Other opportunities for public comment will be the Board of Community Services meeting on Dec. 9, a City Council meeting early next year and virtual community meetings to be scheduled to gather feedback about how Santa Rosa should name and rename parks.

Community members can comment on the proposed name change and the renaming rules via a survey: surveymonkey.com/r/CreeksideOpenSpace .

The southernmost of the three benches in a quiet Bennett Valley open space bears a dedication to Mary M. Traverso, a member of the family that operated a deli and wine shop in Santa Rosa for nearly 90 years.

It’s a nice memorial, and even more is in store: the City Council early next year is expected to vote on a request to name the entire 3.6-acre open space along Creekside Road betweeen Yulupa Road and Bethards Drive after Traverso.

The renaming is a fitting tribute to the co-founder of a neighborhood organization that for over a decade has coordinated volunteer efforts to maintain the area, now known as Creekside Open Space.

Assuming the City Council approves the naming request, put in by Traverso’s son-in-law, Travis Berding, it’s set to be the last time Santa Rosa goes about renaming a park or recreation site under the current rules, which haven’t been updated since 2000.

Traverso, who died of lymphoma in 2016 at the age of 71, lived just down the road with her husband, Bill Traverso. On a recent morning, he stopped on his way home from grabbing a coffee and looked out at the parcel. It was unkempt and overgrown until Mary and their neighbors pitched in to spruce it up.

“I wish my wife was here to see it,” Bill Traverso said.

The open space includes about an acre of grass and trees — including an olive tree believed to have been brought to Santa Rosa from Luther Burbank’s Experiment Farm in Sebastopol. About 2½ acres of denser vegetation surround Matanzas Creek, which flows by. In the evenings, browsing deer move through, while the morning brings dog walkers and other visitors.

Berding, the general manager of the Petaluma Golf & Country Club, said he hopes that the park’s renaming will both honor his late mother-in-law and provide some good news after the ups and many downs of 2020.

“I think Mary deserved it,” Berding said. “I really hope this gets through, because we’ve all been through a lot this year.”

Berding had wanted to rename the park soon after Mary’s death in April 2016, but the city’s current rules prohibit such a move until a person has been deceased for two years. So he waited until early 2018, and his family donated the bench dedicated to her in the meanwhile.

The council is expected to vote on the renaming in early 2021. After that, city staff will work to update the city’s naming policy, spurred in large part by Berding’s request, said Emily Ander, city park planner assistant.

The policy update is intended to reduce the potential for confusion over the naming process in the future and better align Santa Rosa with other cities. The city could come up with a better way to gauge a person’s perceived significance or cultural contribution, Ander said. She noted that, assuming the open space is indeed renamed after Mary Traverso next year, there’s nothing in the current policy to prevent another group from trying to rename the area after somebody else soon afterward, Ander said.

The current rules also appear to prohibit memorials in some cases — including, potentially, Traverso’s bench — while allowing tributes to late community members in other circumstances.

“I hope over the course of the year that we’ll have a more robust policy,” Ander said.

It’s unclear when the last time the city renamed a park or recreation facility, but it’s not unprecedented. In 1992, city records show, the City Council voted unanimously to rename a northwest Santa Rosa park from Sunburst Park to Dutch Flohr Park in honor of the longtime local police chief.

