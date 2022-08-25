New Orleans musician Johnny Sansone plays the blues in Petaluma to benefit Global Healing

More than 100 people braved the heat Aug. 20 to see New Orleans blues artist Johnny Sansone perform an outdoor solo set of music at Grand Central Petaluma along the Petaluma River.

The afternoon concert, which also featured local opener TK Hayward, raised $9,000 for nonprofit organization Global Healing and its efforts to improve medical care in Roatán, Honduras.

The concert was organized by Dr. Eric Scher, who has worked with Global Healing for two decades. The pediatric emergency department physician and Petaluma resident first coordinated with Global Healing to formulate a pediatric clinic for the impoverished island of Roatán, and has since worked to help train local Honduran health care professionals and provide critical medical supplies and medications.

When he’s not working directly with Honduran doctors, Scher hosts benefit events like Saturday’s concert, which will directly benefit a fellowship program in Honduras that provides fair pay and training to young doctors.

“I have a strong desire to merge music and humanity, in an effort to do good in this world, because they’re two of the things I love more than anything,” Scher said.

Chocolate and coffee boutique Grand Central Petaluma, located at 226 Weller St., donated its venue space; Petaluma’s Elim Lutheran Church donated the chairs; and Lagunitas Brewing Co. donated beer for sale at the concert.

“It’s a real community effort,” Scher said.

Sansone enamored the crowd with his guitar, harmonica and accordion, playing a mix of zydeco blues and soul, and highlighting songs off his latest album, “Into Your Blues.”

Scher will host another blues concert Oct. 4, this time featuring singer-songwriter Seth Walker at the Big Easy in support of another nonprofit, the Polly Klaas Foundation and Theater. For details on that event, go to bit.ly/3PS7ylb.