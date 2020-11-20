New photos of Gov. Newsom at French Laundry party raise additional questions

A day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom apologized for attending a birthday party at Yountville's French Laundry that violated his state's COVID-19 guidelines, newly released photos are raising additional questions about the incident.

On Tuesday night, Fox 11 LA obtained two photos of Newsom at the Nov. 6 birthday party for senior adviser Jason Kinney, and one photo appears to show that at least part of the gathering was actually held indoors.

After the initial report from The Chronicle broke, Newsom's office "did not dispute" there were more than three households in attendance (the state's official guidance limits gatherings to no more than three) but defended the event by stating it was held outdoors, and that the governor and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom "followed public health guidelines and the restaurant's health protocols." Napa County allowed indoor dining at the time, but Newsom's office specifically said the party took place outdoors.

However, the new photo casts doubt on that defense, with Fox 11 LA investigative reporter Bill Melugin tweeting, "The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed."

When Fox 11 LA reached out to Newsom's office for comment on the photos, a spokesperson declined to offer a new statement.

The woman who took the photos told Fox 11 LA, "We realized there was a very loud party going on in a room 20 feet from us. It was a bit annoying since you're spending hard-earned money to go there.'

"It got louder and louder and so they had some sliding glass doors that they were able to close," she added, "so then it was a closed-off room but you could still hear them with how loud they were."

"I just happened to look over and realize, hey, is that Gavin Newsom, who is that?" she told Fox 11 LA.

The witness also claimed no one at the party was wearing masks, which would seem to violate the state's guidance that individuals at gatherings wear face coverings at all times when not actively eating or drinking.

Politico reported on Tuesday that top California Medical Association officials were also present at the birthday party.

On Monday, Newsom said he will try to set a better example going forward.

"I made a bad mistake," he said at a press conference. "I should have stood up and ... drove back to my house. The spirit of what I'm preaching all the time was contradicted. I need to preach and practice, not just preach."

Newsom announced on Monday that 94% of the state was moving to the purple tier, the most restrictive tier in the state's reopening plan, amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.