New public art installation dedicated at Santa Rosa City Hall

Artists Julian Billotte and Anna Wiziarde hosted a dedication ceremony Wednesday for their public art project at Santa Rosa City Hall.

“Rosa californica” is a botanical line drawing of a wild California rose, gilded in gold on the columns at the center of City Hall’s courtyard.

The project was commissioned by the city’s Public Art Program, in partnership with Creative Sonoma, the arts-supporting nonprofit that is a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

“Rosa californica,” completed earlier this summer and visible from Santa Rosa Avenue, was a project of ArtSurround, a program to enhance community livability through public art.