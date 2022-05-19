New radio station takes shape in Bodega Bay

The Sonoma County coast is notorious for being a bit of a vortex for anything that travels over airwaves: radio signals, cell service and in some places reliable internet.

Some of this could change soon thanks to a new FM radio station with the call letters KAPO.

The new outfit, which was granted a permit from the Federal Communications Commission earlier this spring, will not be a community radio station but rather a station for the community — an effort that aims to broadcast locally generated content and other shows, 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

While few locals have even heard of the forthcoming channel, one man is celebrating it as another accomplishment on his inexorable march toward building a large empire of small radio stations. The man, Jeff Cotton, is director of parent company Open Sky Radio Corp., a company that has launched eight different radio and television stations since 2008, and has funded, built and handed over three other radio stations to community nonprofits.

Cotton, 68, doesn’t live anywhere near Sonoma County — he lives in the northeast corner of the state, in Modoc County — but said he expects KAPO to provide original programming to the entire Bodega area.

“This station, like all our stations, will become a voice of the local people,” he said.

Following the Marshall model

As Cotton alluded, KAPO isn’t his first rodeo. It’s not even his first station on the Northern California coast. In 2020 Cotton launched KDAN, a small station for the community in Marshall, a small city just south of the county line in northern Marin.

At 91.5 on the dial, the station had been idle for several years and was in danger of having its FCC license expire. That’s when Cotton swooped in and bought it for $5,000.

Today the station has a loyal following. Every week it offers roughly 20 hours of fresh programming that combines all sorts of different music. In any given segment, one of the station’s deejays might play rock, rockabilly, folk and roots. The deejays are located in Truckee, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho. Cotton described the vibe of the station as “schizoeclectic,” or without borders.

“We don’t do blues shows or bluegrass shows or Celtic hour,” he said. “Our programs have the element of surprise. They’re for music lovers with a high degree of tolerance who like to explore.”

The Marshall call letters are a nod to Dan Hicks, the late singer-songwriter from Marin.

The station could have been called KBAR — a shout out to Marcia Barinaga from Barinaga Ranch.

Barinaga is a patron of a special kind. Back when Cotton was getting KDAN started, Barinaga allowed him to store repeaters and other broadcast equipment in a pump shed on the back of her 800-acre property, effectively creating the opportunity to “build” a broadcast tower. She agreed to do this free of charge.

Today, a visit to the ramshackle shed reveals high-tech equipment powered by a solar panel outside. The equipment is suited to broadcast a signal at about 10 watts, which is strong enough to broadcast across Tomales Bay to Inverness. For perspective, public radio’s KQED-FM has 10 times more watts and reaches just about every city in the Bay Area.

Next to the repeater box sits a framed photograph of Guglielmo Marconi, the engineer who largely is credited with inventing radio. The ranch is adjacent to the grounds of the Marconi Conference Center, which was built originally to receive wireless telegraph signals from across the Atlantic Ocean.

“I’m a fan of radio,” Barinaga said. “I’m a busy person and it’s a great companion when I’m out and about. It’s also very funny to me that the station is basically broadcasting from our pump shed.”

Community-focused station

Another bonus: KDAN is part of the emergency broadcast system, so the station helps keep locals safe.

From a technical perspective, KDAN wouldn’t be able to broadcast if it weren’t for the pump house equipment on Barinaga Ranch. Cotton furiously is trying to find a similar broadcasting situation here in Sonoma County, seeking to build a station for the community around the very community itself.

Until that happens, one of the biggest challenges has been name recognition. Because KAPO is not broadcasting yet, because the Bodega Bay community is tiny, many locals haven’t heard about the new radio station, and therefore have nothing to say about it.

So far, one of the biggest challenges has been name recognition. Because KAPO is so small, because the Bodega Bay community is tiny, many locals haven’t heard about the new radio station, and therefore have nothing to say about it.