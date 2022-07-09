New road closures on tap next week as Windsor roundabout construction moves to next stage

Windsor Road will be closed next week between Wall Street and Windsor River Road as the next phase of construction begins for Windsor’s downtown roundabout.

Beginning Monday, the sixth stage of construction will consist of the installation of “splitter” islands on the south and west legs of the intersection at Windsor and Windsor River roads. Work will be divided into two stages to accommodate the necessary road closures. Despite the construction, businesses will remain open and accessible. The current pedestrian detour will remain, but there will be additional vehicle detours.

Windsor has issued a notice detailing the vehicle detours, which are to last through July 18. They are:

Southbound Windsor Road: West on Windsor River Road to south on Starr Road to east on Reiman Lane to Windsor Road.

Northbound Windsor Road: West on Reiman Lane to north on Starr Road to Windsor River Road.

During the construction’s second stage, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Windsor River Road will be closed to the west of Windsor Road.

Vehicle detours announced will be:

Eastbound Windsor River Road: South on Starr Road to east on Reiman Lane to north on Windsor Road to Windsor River Road.

Westbound Windsor River Road: South on Windsor Road to west on Reiman Lane to north on Starr Road to Windsor River Road.

After this stage is completed, construction work will focus on creating central island features and landscaping, as well as asphalt paving, striping and signing before the roundabout will be fully operational, according to information posted on the town’s website.

Access a detailed detour and closure map at tinyurl.com/2dx58eem.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.