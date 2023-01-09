Rohnert Park Mayor Samantha Rodriguez wants to build on the city’s progress on a range of issues from developing the city’s long-sought downtown to continuing to make impacts on homelessness in the coming year as the newest leader of Sonoma County’s third largest city.

Rodriguez spoke with The Press Democrat about her first few weeks in office and her priorities for 2023 as she prepares to preside over her first full council meeting on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was unanimously elected by her colleagues to serve as mayor in mid-December, making history as the city’s first Latina mayor and the youngest mayor to ever serve.

The council also saw the appointment of Susan Hollingsworth Adams as vice mayor and swore in newly elected District 2 Council member Emily Sanborn.

In nominating Rodriguez for the post, outgoing Mayor Jackie Elward ― who made history as the first Black woman appointed mayor — said she’d gotten to know Rodriguez well during her time on council and was confident she would succeed.

“I’ve believed in you since Day 1 and I know you will do great,” she told Rodriguez.

In her first public comments at the center of the dais, Rodriguez said her vision was to keep breaking barriers and she looked forward to working with the city’s diverse leadership staff, including the city’s new City Manager Marcela Piedra, the city’s first Latina woman executive, and her council colleagues.

She told the Press Democrat she was honored to make history and she hoped her appointment inspired others to become civically involved.

“It’s not about being the first but making sure that door is open for others who may not otherwise see this as a possibility,” she said.

Rodriguez grew up in Rohnert Park’s A section and graduated from the city’s K-12 system. She is bilingual and a first-generation Latina and has said previously that perspective was missing from the council.

She is a case manager for the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement and recently received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Dominican University of California.

Rodriguez was appointed to the council in May to fill a vacancy in District 1 left by the resignation of Willy Linares, who was part of a wave of local elected officials to step down citing economic pressures and the strains of public service.

She ran to serve the remaining two years of the term and won in November’s general election.

She will preside over a five-member City Council that for the first time includes no at-large representatives with all members coming from a geographic district with the election of council members in District 2 and 5 in November.

The mayor’s role is mostly symbolic under the city’s weak-mayor form of government, but the appointee gets to set the agenda and acts as the city’s de facto spokesperson.

The first couple of weeks in office have kept her busy as she familiarizes herself with city policy, meets with staff, goes over planning sessions and council priorities with city leadership, connects with outside partners and prepares for her first council meeting, she said.

Her priorities for the year include moving forward plans for the downtown property, which the city purchased in April.

She said she wants to see an accessible and inclusive downtown with restaurants and retail as well as open spaces that is welcoming to families, the city’s student population and persons of all ages and abilities.

Despite heightened frustration from residents and businesses over how to tackle rising homelessness in the city, in particular a large encampment on Roberts Lake Road, Rodriguez said Rohnert Park has been ahead of the curve in getting people into housing and cleaning up campsites.

She pointed to the October opening of Labath Landing, a 60-unit interim supportive housing site, reorganization of the Roberts Lake camp and recent efforts to update the city’s camping ordinance to provide officials more teeth in prohibiting camping in certain areas of the city.

As mayor, she plans to look regionally at how cities across Sonoma County can build more interim and permanent supportive housing, like tapping into state and federal funds, while continuing local efforts to support unhoused residents with resources and referrals to housing.

Work on both of those issues likely will be costly and the city will have to balance competing priorities amid a projected economic downturn.

Rodriguez said ensuring the city is financially stable is another main focus.

The city has done a good job of paying down debt and setting aside reserves and she said she will work to ensure the city continues that track record while looking for outside funding opportunities and creative ways to fund projects.

Rodriguez said while she recognizes she is relatively inexperienced, she can draw on her previous background working in government and education to help her in this role and she counts on the support of her vice mayor, now the most senior member of the council, and mentors in councils across the county.

“I’m very thankful and grateful that I’m surrounded by incredible people that I think understand it’s not about an individual person but about what’s best for the city and I’m looking forward to making positive impacts in our city,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.