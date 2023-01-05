New rules to let inmates enroll in Medi-Cal before they leave prison

California is preparing to expand Medi-Cal to inmates up to 90 days before release as part of the latest transformation to the state’s low-income health insurance program.

Under the expansion, incarcerated people with a variety of health issues, including chronic conditions, mental illness, substance use disorders, disabilities, or who are pregnant will be eligible to receive assessment and treatment shortly before release. The goal, in part, is to facilitate a smooth reentry process and reduce costly emergency room visits and hospital stays.

Typically, Medi-Cal, which provides health insurance to low-income residents, is prohibited from servicing incarcerated people, but state officials have applied for a waiver from the federal government. The waiver is expected to be granted as soon as mid-January, according to Jacey Cooper, director of the state’s Health Care Services Department. The state is also requesting $561 million to implement the changes.

“If we’re serious about closing equity gaps within our health system and with our Medi-Cal beneficiaries, we think that we need to focus on the prison and jail population to make sure we’re doing what we can to have a coordinated reentry,” Cooper said.

California has spent the past six years testing various changes to Medi-Cal and submitting evidence to the federal government on resulting improvements in access, quality and cost. The approaching waiver approval sets the stage for the federal government to ease restrictions on publicly funded health care for people behind bars.

“It’s a policy that’s been in place for so long, and it’s such a discriminatory and racist policy in many respects. To tackle it in this way is huge,” said Dr. Clemens Hong, acting director of community programs with Los Angeles County’s Department of Health Services.

Prior to seeking the waiver, state lawmakers passed a measure requiring eligible inmates to be automatically enrolled in Medi-Cal upon release. That law took effect Sunday. Approximately 80% of California’s incarcerated population qualifies but can face long delays between release and the start of their Medi-Cal services. The changes are part of the state’s efforts to improve health outcomes and reduce costs under an initiative called CalAIM that began in early 2022.

The criminal justice expansion is one of the last major CalAIM changes planned for Medi-Cal. Previous changes include raising health outcome benchmarks, integrating behavioral health services, requiring case management for some enrollees, and paying for non-medical services like housing and air quality remediation.

Health disparities among the incarcerated

Many of the changes made to Medi-Cal have focused on addressing patients with complex social and health needs, including the incarcerated population.

“We know the (incarcerated) population is particularly at risk of poor health outcomes,” Cooper said.

Research shows people who have spent time in jail or prison face much higher rates of physical and behavioral health diagnoses. Nationally, more than 26% of former inmates have high blood pressure compared to 18% of the general population, and 15% have asthma compared to a general rate of 10%. Within the first two weeks of release, the death rate among formerly incarcerated folks is 12.5 times higher than average, driven largely by overdoses.

"When people are reentering the community, they're set up to fail, not just on the medical front, but housing, family reunification, employment,"

In California, two-thirds of people in prison and jail require addiction treatment, and the number of incarcerated individuals being treated for mental illness has increased 63% in the past decade, according to state data. The incarcerated population in California is also disproportionately people of color, with Black men making up nearly 30% of incarcerated males compared to only 5% of the state’s population.

These chronic and complicated health needs make former inmates some of the most expensive patients. Medi-Cal data shows recently incarcerated people average around $4,000 in emergency room and hospital bills within the first year of release compared to $1,000 among Medi-Cal members without a history of incarceration, Cooper said. They are also 10 times more likely to become homeless.

Contributing to poor health outcomes are the myriad socioeconomic challenges formerly incarcerated people face upon release, said Dr. Shira Shavit, family medicine doctor at UC San Francisco and executive director of the Transitions Clinic Network, which helped pilot the new services in several counties.