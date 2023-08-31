New sales tax measure to support Sonoma County fire agencies qualifies for 2024 ballot

A new sales tax measure intended to fund local fire services is poised to come to Sonoma County voters in the March 2024 election.

The tax measure, which proposes a half-cent countywide sales tax to support county fire agencies, has qualified for the ballot by voter signature, Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters, confirmed.

The Sonoma County Fire Chiefs Association led the effort to gather voter signatures. They needed 19,746 signatures to qualify and turned in 28,990. Of those, there were an estimated 23,492 valid signatures, Proto said via text.

“As a group we’re excited that we got through this first milestone,” said Fire Chief Gold Ridge Fire Protection District Fire Chief Shepley Schroth-Cary, a member of the Sonoma County Fire Chief’s Association.

The association estimates the tax would raise about $60 million annually. The fund would be distributed between 29 fire entities.

“This is going to improve fire and emergency medical service throughout our county and bring service equity to all of our residents and businesses,” said Steve Akre, president of the Sonoma County fire chief’s association. “We have a responsibility as leader in fire and EMS to advocate for this.”

The effort comes as a renewed ‒ and what Akre describes as “better organized” ‒ bid to secure funding for fire agencies, after a similar effort failed before voters in 2020.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors must vote to either call an election for the measure, effectively adding it to the March 2024 ballot or request a study of the measure, Proto said.

She said it is “fairly unusual” for the board to request a study.

Measure G in 2020 proposed a half-cent sales tax that was expected to raise about $51 million annually for some three dozen fire agencies. It needed a two-thirds majority to pass, but received nearly 65% of the vote and fell short.

This time around the association has chosen a different path to the ballot. In 2020, the Board of Supervisors put the measure on the ballot, meaning the tax needed a two-thirds majority to pass, but by qualifying for the ballot by voter-signature, the measure only needs a simple majority.

If passed, it would be the largest of several countywide voter-approved sales tax hikes supporting public services, the largest of which are set at a quarter-cent and support open space and farmland protection, road and transit upgrades, mental health and homelessness programs and the SMART commuter train system.

Fire agencies get most of their base funding through property and parcel taxes linked to jurisdiction. Officials for many local departments, however, say they strain to meet the rising costs of staff, equipment, training and the greater demands of a nearly year-round wildfire season.

Revenue raised by the proposed tax would be dispersed among all 29 agencies but not in equal shares. The chief’s association determined how to break up the funds using the results of a study that identified service gaps and needs based on standards set by the National Fire Protection Association, Akre said.

The agencies stand to receive the largest percentages under the measure include Santa Rosa with 14.40%, Sonoma County Fire Chief’s Association with $14.07%, Petaluma with 7.19% and Sonoma County Fire District with 6.61%.

Rohnert Park with 5.50%, Sonoma Valley Fire District with 5.20% and Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District with 5% also top the list.

A large portion of the Sonoma County Fire Chief’s share would be used to cover all agencies’ member fees for the dispatch service provided by RedCom and to make improvements at the dispatch center.

Other uses of the association’s share include funding technology improvements countywide, recruitment and training, covering the cost of the county’s permitting and planning department’s hazmat response program and establishing a contingency fund.

Under supervision from an oversight committee, agencies could use their share of the funds for identified needs including hiring new firefighters, including those with EMT training, covering infrastructure upgrades at fire stations and investing in brush management programs, Akre said.

The funds could support hiring approximately 200 new firefighters countywide, Akre said.

“We needed a funding source to be able to transition more of our fire service in Sonoma County from a strictly volunteer-based service to a combination and, or a career-based service,” said Akre.

Akre said volunteers are a “critical” piece of fire service in Sonoma County, but added that the daily demands for emergency services makes it “hard to rely on volunteers at the same level that we did 20, 30 years ago.”

The oversight committee’s membership would include seats for Board of Supervisor appointees, city appointees, fire chiefs, labor representatives, at-large representatives from the public and a representative from the Sonoma County Taxpayer’s Association, Akre said.

Akre said he is “confident” the measure will pass this time because unlike in 2020 it has buy-in from more stakeholders including fire chiefs, firefighter unions and fire district boards.

“Over those last four years we have built an incredible amount of unity and alliances within the fire service itself,” Akre said.

Akre said local fire leaders are “sensitive to what the ask is” by putting a sales tax before Sonoma County voters, but said it is “necessary.”

“This isn’t a nice-to-have situation that we’re going out for. This is a need-to-have for everybody,” Akre said.

