Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; last wash is at 5:30 p.m.

Sebastopol's canine oasis, the newly opened Sebastopol Paw Spa, is a breath of fresh air for dog owners seeking a self-serve wash experience that is anything but ordinary.

Sebastopol resident Kyra Zona, who has a doodle of her own, felt most dog washes were overstimulating for dogs, with industrial-looking interiors, too many loud sounds and claustrophobic tubs she felt made dogs feel trapped.

She wanted her self-serve dog wash to feel like dogs were walking into a salon.

“It’s homey, owners are very comfortable and they feel welcomed and relaxed,” Zona said. “I’ve had people come in thinking their dog would not do well but every person has been surprised how well they did because the space is so calming and comforting.”

Zona opened Sebastopol Paw Spa at the end of May. Opening a dog spa was a dream of hers that she wasn't sure she would be able to fulfill.

“I just felt like you either do your dream now or just close that chapter,” Zona said. “My vision was to bring a really nice space to the community where they felt like, very welcome.”

Zona said she wanted to give dog owners more control when it came to their pets, from where they bathe them to what they bathe their dogs with.

Each pet owner is given a basket with shampoo, a de-shedder brush, hand brush for washing, a “zoom groom” brush to get rid of loose hair and dead skin, a de-matting brush and a finishing spray.

Pet owners are also given aprons, towels and ear cleaner before being taken to a washing station.

Each bath looks like a walk-in bath tub, meant to make dogs not feel trapped or cornered like traditional dog baths. The baths are also elevated so dog owners don’t have to bend over with steps leading into the bath for dogs to use.

Pet owners can also borrow “hoodies” to cover a dog’s ears while they’re being blow-dried to lower anxiety.

Each bath is cleaned by Paw Spa staff and prepared for the next bath.

“My main goal is to keep it clean and make it feel like you’re going to a salon,” Zona said. “And we’ve really been able to give individual attention to each person and dog that comes in here, which is nice.”

She hopes to hire dog groomers, as well, to give dog owners the option to drop off their pet for grooming.

“I just like being able to offer the community something that’s more reasonably priced,” Zona said. “If you don’t want to spend $100 today but want your dog to look and smell nice, you have the option to come here and spend $25 to $35 and they come out looking basically the same.”

Opening a self-serve dog wash is only the beginning of Zona’s ambition. She has worked to become a pediatric therapist but took a break as she opened her new business.

But now she’s close to becoming a licensed clinical social worker and her goal is to combine that with the Paw Spa to help kids.

“I feel that animals can be a very important part or asset for kids who are trying to overcome various challenges,” Zona said.

She also wants to open a farm-based behavioral day program to help kids integrate into the community. And, for kids who are old enough, Zona would recruit them to work at the Paw Spa to learn customer service skills.

“I have a huge love for animals and children in need,” Zona said. “But I definitely want to get back into therapy because I love working with kids.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.