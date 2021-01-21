Sen. Alex Padilla wants Trump’s ‘enablers’ out of US Senate

Today’s presidential inauguration of Joe Biden sets off a spate of historic firsts that are reshaping Democratic politics in California. Kamala Harris, California’s former senator, will be sworn in as the first female vice president. Hours later, she’s scheduled to administer the oath of office to her replacement, Alex Padilla, the outgoing secretary of state who will become the first Latino to represent California in the United States Senate.

The changing of the guard comes as the nation is reeling from a deadly pandemic and the aftermath of the second impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump. It’s a lot for a new senator to step into.

Amid heightened security, even plans for his swearing-in ceremony have been fluid, Padilla said:

“Here’s my game plan, to be honest. I’ll wake up in the morning, put on a suit. Have a cup of coffee in one hand, and a Bible in the other. And I’m just going to wait for the phone call.”

Conducting business in a conference room near the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters because his Capitol office isn’t yet available to him, Padilla talked to CalMatters about his new job. This interview has been lightly condensed for clarity.

Q: It’s been less than a month since Governor Newsom announced he would appoint you to replace Harris, but so much has changed in that short time. Democrats won two Senate races in Georgia, giving the party control of the Senate. And the House impeached President Trump for inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol. How will these developments change your work as a senator?

A: I will try my best to stay focused. A lot of big issues to work on, but none more critical and urgent than the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of what’s transpired since the announcement, you’re absolutely right, it just keeps adding to the workload. So as I am entering the United States Senate, there’s two oaths that I’ll be administered. One is being sworn in as a member of the Senate, and the other is being sworn in as a juror.

Q: When the Senate holds an impeachment trial, would you vote to convict President Trump? Would you vote to prevent him from ever holding office again?

A: I think it’s more than clear his actions, his statements in the public domain — he did just have a huge role in the rebellion and insurrection of January 6th. He’s been fanning those flames for four years.

Q: I didn’t hear you say yes.

A: I will respect the process of the hearing in the Senate, as a juror. But Donald Trump, and a lot of his enablers, must be held accountable.

Q: What about Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley — would you vote to censure or expel them for objecting to the Electoral College votes?

A: Yes, I think they have to be held accountable. Every member of the Senate takes an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to uphold conspiracy theories and baseless lies about election results. And they had fatal consequences on January 6. We can’t lose sight of it. Yes, we have a lot of official work to do but we can’t lose sight of the important accountability to defend our democracy.

Q: So, do you think censure or expulsion is the right answer for them?

A: I think the nation would be best served if they were no longer in the Senate. There are several procedures for that. You know, their hometown papers in their own respective states have called for their resignations, and that says a lot as well.

Q: Wow, that’s a lot to step into that you weren’t expecting a month ago.

A: Right. Just stepping into the United States Senate is a big enough milestone for anybody. It’s not lost on me that I’ve been appointed, not just to fill any vacancy, but the vacancy left by the next vice president of the United States. (Harris), the child of immigrants, the first woman vice president of the United States, administering the oath to me, a child of immigrants and the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate — that’s a lot to reflect on. And frankly, a lot to be motivated by.

Q: What does the slim Democratic majority mean for your policy goals? And are there policies we have in California that you’d like to help pass for the whole nation?

A: Absolutely. It may be a razor-thin majority, but it’s a majority nonetheless. And the urgency by which a lot of these issues need to be addressed is absolutely there, starting with COVID. We can’t rest on our laurels just because there’s vaccines that have been approved. We clearly have manufacturing and production challenges to overcome. More distribution, better distribution plans to put in place across the country. … The other side of COVID response is economic. The $2,000 direct assistance to families across the country should have been done yesterday. The sooner we get that done, the better. And I want to be clear that it’s not a stimulus check in my opinion. It’s a survival check.