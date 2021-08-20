New sign to commemorate 59 Sonoma County men who died in Vietnam War

Two former Huey helicopter combat crew members will speak during a ceremony on Saturday unveiling a sign bearing the names of the 59 Sonoma County men who died in the Vietnam War.

The 6-foot-tall sign will be placed at the Pacific Coast Air Museum Field next to a Huey that flew during the war. “Taps” will be played and the men’s names read during the ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and open to the public.

Frank Gallagher, a Huey pilot, and Bob Broadus, a door gunner, both from Sonoma County, will speak and Gary Greenough of Santa Rosa will serve as emcee and read the names concluding the ceremony.

Greenough, who served with the Navy during the war in 1969-70, has spent two decades researching the county’s losses in Vietnam to complete what he says is the most accurate list.

The helicopter dedication ceremony comes during the 50th anniversary “decade of remembrance” of the Vietnam War, a period that ends on March 29, 2023 — a half century after the last U.S. troops left Vietnam.

The war claimed 58,220 American lives, according to the National Archives, which lists 5,575 Californians among the casualties.

Sonoma County’s losses occurred from 1961 through 1971, Greenough said, noting that 24 men died in 1968, when the Tet offensive shocked the American public and began eroding support for the war.

The official start of the Vietnam War is often cited as congressional approval of the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution in 1964 and President Lyndon Johnson’s subsequent deployment of U.S. combat forces, but military advisers and special forces had been sent to Vietnam in the early 1960s.

Greenough, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Redwood Empire Chapter 223, said the new sign marks a tribute, not a revival of the debate that divided the nation as members of the Baby Boomer generation were drafted and sent off to a foreign conflict.

“The right or wrong of the Vietnam War is not the issue,” he said. “These guys served when their country called and they went.”

Greenough, who retired after 30 years as a county employee, acknowledged the irony of the dedication coming as the collapse of the Afghan government and sudden evacuation of Americans from Kabul mirrors the fall of Saigon in 1975.

There are nearly 6.3 million living veterans of the Vietnam era, including 624,000 in California, the Department of Veterans Affairs says. Estimates of the number who served on land, in the air and on water in Vietnam vary widely, including as few as 774,000.

“Our numbers are dropping sharply,” Greenough said, noting that many Vietnam combat veterans suffer from exposure to Agent Orange and contribute to the county’s homeless population.

Greenough said he has no count of the Vietnam veteran population in Sonoma County.

Petaluma youths overcame some resistance from City Hall to mount a memorial plaque for their friends killed in Vietnam in 1969 in the city’s central Walnut Park.

The plaque was stolen in 2012 and once again funds were raised to replace it the following year.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.