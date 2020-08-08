New Sonoma County civil complaint hotline burns up on first day

Sonoma County residents wasted little time in making use of a new hotline to lodge complaints about potential violations of public health orders under a brand new ordinance allowing administrative citations and fines for businesses and individuals who flout state and county restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus.

About 40 complaints had been received by the county by 8 a.m. Friday, even though the outgoing hotline message was Spanish-only until around 9 a.m. And the calls and emails continued arriving in quick succession through the day, according to county Communications Manager Paul Gullixson.

By 5 p.m., just more than 24 hours after the ordinance was adopted and went into effect, the county had received at least 189 complaints, he said.

“Most have been about businesses, including complaints about restaurants or businesses not requiring employees to wear face coverings or not practicing safety protocols,” Gullixson said via email. “After that, the biggest category of complaints concerned conduct in parks or other outside public spaces. Complaints about people not wearing masks are the primary ones.”

Some in the first round of citizen reports were less accusations than political commentary, including disapproval of the new penalty system, Gullixson said. About a half-dozen people wanted to see supervisors fined for appearing maskless in a Press Democrat photo taken March 15, before facial coverings were even required.

The new complaint process and attached civil penalties, which range from $100 for individual, personal violations, to $1,000, $5,000 or $10,000 fines for commercial infractions, are part of an expanded effort to bring the county’s COVID-19 infection rate under control after two months of rapidly escalating transmissions and deaths here and around the state.

Even with some delay in receiving full results from some testing labs, due to a data systems glitch at the state level, Sonoma County had posted nearly 3,360 positive cases since March, including 44 deaths, as of Thursday.

About two-thirds of all local cases have occurred since July, during a surge in transmission that landed the county on the state’s COVID watchlist. That designation resulted in renewed restrictions on indoor commercial activity that have yet to abate.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly announced Friday that the state had addressed technical problems resulting in delayed test reporting by counties, which should result in corrected data by next week.

In the meantime, although Sonoma County’s case totals may be inexact and the precise 14-day case rate impossible to calculate, new infections reported over each rolling two-week period are well above the state threshold of 100 per 100,000 population.

Sonoma County also has too many COVID-related hospitalizations and too few intensive care beds available for the state to permit it to reopen businesses.

These and other measures used by the state to determine when a county goes on and exits the watchlist must remain within set parameters for 17 consecutive days before the county is released from the more stringent closure under which it has operated since July 13.

County officials hope the new civil enforcement approach authorized through Thursday’s urgency ordinance may offer just the right carrot-and-stick incentive to win compliance from the minority who disregard health orders that limit public gatherings and require facial coverings and social distancing, as well as the closure of certain businesses.

The ordinance gives code enforcement personnel, as well as district attorney investigators, park rangers and sheriff’s deputies, the ability to issue noncriminal citations similar to a traffic ticket. Law enforcement officers can still cite violators for more serious, criminal misdemeanors, but public officials said they hope that outreach and education will prove sufficient to win compliance and limit the virus’s spread.

Gullixson did not say whether any citations had been issued Friday.

“With any orders, whatever laws there, if the community and the public get the message that they’re being enforced, they’re more likely to comply, just because it’s a citation,” Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase said Friday. “Nobody wants to get a citation. Nobody wants go in the carpool lane because nobody wants a $400-plus ticket, right?

“So similarly, I think we’ll see with the smaller group of people that maybe haven’t been following the orders, that maybe because there’s a monetary fine associated with it, there will be more compliance with the orders,” she said.