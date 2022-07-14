New Sonoma facility enables Pets Lifeline to expand services

At first, the woman was cautious, questioning whether her cat, which had been missing for more than two years, actually was spotted by a friend on a social media site for found animals.

But then she came to Pets Lifeline, Sonoma’s nonprofit animal shelter for dogs and cats, to see for herself.

“I was there when the owner saw her cat and vice versa,” said Nancy King, CEO of the organization. “It was incredible! The woman was floored. She cried and you could tell that the cat recognized her. It was a very touching scene.”

Pets Lifeline facilitated the connection by posting the cat’s photo on all available media sites.

“This is the fabulous part of what we do,” King said.

During the past year, 104 animals have been returned to their owners by Pets Lifeline, but that is only one of the many services provided by the organization, which has vastly expanded its capacity since it opened a new, larger facility at its original location at 19686 Eighth St. E. on March 10, 2021.

“The new facility is fantastic!” King said. “Although we are still working out the intricacies of a new building, we now have improved animal habitats and have a big state-of-the-art veterinary clinic. We increased our capacity by focusing on what we could do well.”

Pets Lifeline began its capital fundraising for the new, $3.4 million building in fall 2017 and broke ground in September 2019. It was designed by architect Henry Wix, with construction managed by contractor Scott Miller.

King says that the new building enables Pets Lifeline to expand its identity.

“It allows us to become more than just a shelter — we’re an animal resource center for both animals and people,” King said. “We do not have an animal control department, which answers calls to pick up strays, but other than that, we do all the same work as shelters, with municipal contracts and so much more.”

The capacity at the new facility is 20 dogs and 75 cats. The dogs have indoor/outdoor kennels, whereas in the old building the dogs had to be moved from inside to outside to be cleaned. The new building has nine cat habitats, with three larger-sized rooms that can hold eight to 12 cats and kittens as well as smaller rooms that can hold one or two cats. The former facility had just one adult cat room and one kitten room.

“This allows us to give the cats more space to find their comfort zone,” King said.

The veterinary clinic has a large surgery room that affords the opportunity to perform spaying and neutering on all the shelter’s animals and offers more options for those services. The previous building had only a small, converted veterinarian/surgery trailer.

King says the new building better enables the staff to keep the animal habitats clean and disinfected, which is key to animal health and well-being.

Pets Lifeline, which is funded entirely through donations, also has been adding staff members, thereby increasing its ability to care for more animals. They include a canine behaviorist, a shelter manager who is a Registered Veterinary Technician, an experienced customer service employee and other staff with veterinary experience.

“This enhances our existing team, which includes very experienced animal care and administrative personnel,” King said.

The increased capacity provided by the facility has enabled it to bring in dogs and cats from local partner shelters that lack space. The organization has also increased its dog training classes; provided more frequent spaying and neutering clinics; increased the Tender Loving Paws program, which assists seniors with veterinary costs to help them keep pets in their homes; and expanded its Pet Food Pantry program, which provides free dog and cat food to those in need.

Previously, dog training classes could only be held outside in agreeable weather conditions. Now, classes can be offered all year long. Summer camps for children ages 4 to 7 and 8 to 12 were held outside in the morning, but now can be offered in the morning and afternoon inside a temperature-controlled room.

“With the COVID environment changing, we also are looking to increase our on-site programs on an ongoing basis,” King said. “We have family-friendly events such as pumpkin carving, egg hunts and Santa Paws [in which photos can be taken with Santa] that bring the community into the shelter. The possibilities are endless!”

Pets Lifeline also is developing a comprehensive Strategic Plan for the next three to five years.

“We genuinely want to become Sonoma Valley’s animal resource center, creating resources for people to keep their pets in the home and unite people and animals,” King said. “We want to teach children compassion for all living things and make sure no animal goes hungry. We want to provide low-cost pet health care and opportunities to bring communities together.”