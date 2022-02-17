New state senate bill would force CalPERS, CalSTRS to divest from major fossil fuel holdings

California’s two powerful public employee pension funds would be required to withdraw their investments from fossil fuel companies that have the greatest potential for future carbon emissions under a state senate bill introduced Thursday.

Authored by state Sen. Lena A, Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, and co-sponsored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, the legislation would give the California Public Employees' Retirement System and the California State Teachers' Retirement System until July 1, 2027, to divest a combined $9.9 billion from the so-called Carbon Underground 200. No new investments in those companies would be allowed.

The Underground 200 ranks publicly owned companies for the carbon emissions embedded in their coal, oil and gas reserves. It’s intended to serve as an assessment tool both for screening out carbon-producing investments and avoiding the risk of stranded assets in a changing energy landscape.

During a virtual news conference Thursday, Gonzalez said she was acting as both a lawmaker and as the mother of three boys living “in one of the most toxic areas of California.”

“We’re really doing this for the future generations,” she said.

CalPERS and CalSTRS are the two largest, non-federal public pension funds in the United States, with approximately $469 billion and $327 billion in assets respectively.

Despite pressure to shift investments from fossil fuel companies to clean energy interests, leadership in both funds has cited engagement with those companies as a more effective means of changing their behavior.

Selling stocks and allowing someone else to buy them just means companies continue on behave as they always have, while using the leverage of an investor to negotiate real change can make improvements for the environment, CalSTRs Chief Investment Officer Chris Ailman said during a symposium last week.

“We don’t understand divestment, because it just allows companies to move on,” he said.

But a growing number of CalSTRS own members, as well as students, have been pleading for investment strategies that match the needs of the moment and demonstrate support for urgent carbon reduction goals and decarbonization generally. Some also cite the high opportunities costs of maintaining fossil fuel holdings instead of investing in new, clean energy projects.

“We have to stop pretending that fossil fuel companies are good corporate citizens,” when their scientists knew for decades their products were causing climate change but kept is a secret, said Carlos Davidson, a professor emeritus and former director of the Environmental Studies Program at San Francisco State, who spoke during the news conference. Davidson, one of 29,000 members of the California Faculty Association, helped organize a resolution approved last year asking CalPERS to divest from fossil fuels.

The senate bill, SB-1173, is modeled after legislation passed in 2015 that required CalPERS and CalSTRS to divest from companies with substantial earnings from coal, though affected holdings were far smaller.

Gonzalez noted that billions of dollars around the country and the globe have been divested from fossil fuel companies as government leaders and citizens recognize the scale and urgency of the climate crisis.

Not to do so in California, when more than $700 billion in investment power is at stake, contradicts all the other work the state is doing to address climate issues and offers “direct financial support of these carbon emitting industries.”

Requiring those public pension funds to divest “is putting our money where our mouth is,” she said.

