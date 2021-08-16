New study says wildfire smoke leads to higher COVID-19 risks

In a new study published on Friday, a team of researchers at Harvard University found evidence that exposure to elevated levels of fine particle pollution found in wildfire smoke may have led to thousands more cases of COVID-19 and more deaths for those who tested positive for coronavirus.

In some counties in California and Washington state hit particularly hard by wildfires last year, the study, published in the journal Science Advances, concluded that nearly 20% of the COVID cases were attributable to elevated levels of wildfire smoke. They also found an even higher percentage of deaths could be linked to wildfire smoke in certain counties.

"Clearly, we see that overall this is a very dangerous combination," Francesca Dominici, a professor of biostatistics at Harvard and one of the authors of the study, said of the interplay between smoke and COVID. "It's a really scary thing as we continue to face these wildfires all around the world."

For people living in parts of the American West, the pandemic was just one of the disasters they faced last year.

In 2020, California saw five of the six largest wildfires in the state's recent history, a record cluster of mega-fires that the currently burning Dixie fire has since elbowed its way into, reaching number two on the largest fires list. Smoke from these and dozens of other fires blanketed Western states last year, and huge plumes powered record-breaking "smoke storms" that choked Oregon and Washington.

Earlier studies have found evidence that air pollution can worsen the severity of COVID symptoms and hasten the spread of the virus, although there is still uncertainty regarding how particles and the virus interact in the air.

On its website, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that wildfire smoke can irritate lungs and "make you more prone to lung infections, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."

A study published earlier this year by scientists at the Desert Research Institute in Nevada found that COVID positivity rate in Washoe County increased significantly during periods of high wildfire smoke. The Harvard study sought to quantify the relationship across a wide range of counties in the American West.

To investigate the connection between smoke and COVID, the researchers - from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences --developed statistical models that analyzed data from 92 counties in California, Oregon, and Washington where wildfires occurred between March and December of last year. In those three states, more than 73,000 people have died of COVID during the pandemic.

The researchers gathered information on COVID cases and deaths in those counties over time. They used satellite sensors to track when wildfires were burning and ground-level sensors to follow levels of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, a major pollutant in wildfire smoke. They included a month-long lag to allow for health impacts to develop after infection. Their models also took into account other variables such as weather, population and general trends in the pandemic to control for other factors that might skew the results, Dominici said.

The study found "strong evidence" of a link between increases in particulate matter and risks of COVID cases and deaths.

"We found that, in some of the counties, the percentage of the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths attributable to the high levels of PM2.5 was substantial," the study said.

The counties of Butte, Calif., and Whitman, Wash., showed some of the largest impact of wildfire smoke on COVID cases: The study's models found that 18.2% of Whitman's COVID cases last year, and 17.3% of Butte's cases, could be attributed to poor air quality on wildfire days.

As wildfires have burned huge swaths of the West in recent years, public health authorities have increasingly been confronted with ailments associated with ingesting heavy doses of smoke. Authorities say smoke can exacerbate respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The mental health consequences, including anxiety and depression, that come with living under a blanket of smoke can also be profound.

In other research last year, "the evidence started to show that [smoke] could lead to worse health impacts" for COVID patients, said Kaitlyn Kelly, air quality policy specialist at the Washington State Department of Health. "If you have covid, breathing in wildfire smoke may make your symptoms worse. Or wildfire smoke can you make you more susceptible to respiratory infections."

Kelly said it was good to see research coming out such as this Harvard study that is "getting to confirm what we started to see last season."