New surge of Ukrainians arriving at U.S.-Mexico border

TIJUANA, Mexico — More than 2,000 Ukrainians have made their way to the U.S. border from Mexico over the past 10 days, joining desperate migrants from around the world in what officials expect could become a major border surge as pandemic restrictions are lifted and the continuing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches America’s shores.

The sudden arrivals in Tijuana present an immediate challenge to U.S. border officials, who are already bracing for a flood of unauthorized migration from countries such as Honduras and Haiti when the U.S. eases its emergency COVID-19 border rules next month. Now, the U.S. must also find a way to accommodate thousands of people fleeing a murderous Russian invasion halfway around the world.

“I’m troubled. I’m tired. We have been here more than two days,” said Nataly Yankova, 48, who fled Ukraine with two adolescent daughters, one in a wheelchair, and two nephews and planned to join her brother who is living in Chicago.

They were among 15 Ukrainian families sitting in folding chairs on a chilly spring night this week, beside a coiled-wire fence that separates Mexico from the United States. It had taken most of them three days to reach the front of the line from which U.S. officials were calling in Ukrainians for entry interviews.

The surge of Ukrainian refugees into Mexico has gained momentum as U.S. embassies and consulates in Europe have struggled to process a barrage of visa and refugee applications.

Only a week ago, just 50 Ukrainian refugees who had flown to Mexico were in the teeming border city of Tijuana, crammed in a small, tunnellike bus stop until they could enter the U.S. Within four days, the backup had ballooned to 500, and a makeshift encampment had sprung up on a patch of grass. By Sunday, as plane after plane disgorged bedraggled war refugees in Tijuana, the number had soared to close to 1,200, about 400 of them sleeping in a gym.

After making harrowing escapes from their homeland and long plane trips to reach Mexico, they soon realized that passage to the U.S. was not automatic. A backlog began to build, and confusion reigned.

To avert a humanitarian crisis, dozens of Russian-speaking volunteers, religious organizations and private groups rushed in to organize food, shelter and medical and logistical support on both sides of the border.

“There is only so much we can do — and we have done a lot working 24/7,” said Olya Krasnykh, who took time off from her real estate development job in San Mateo, California, to organize a response team of about 30 people.

“The system at the border is incredibly inefficient,” said Krasnykh, walkie-talkie in hand. “I don’t know how long we can sustain the volunteer-run effort.”

The Biden administration announced last month that the U.S. would accept 100,000 Ukrainians. But it has not unveiled any details, prompting those with family and friends in the U.S. to pay thousands of dollars to reach Mexico, a country that, unlike the U.S., they can enter without a visa.

“They made an announcement and had no program in place,” Krasnykh said.

On many days, only about 200 refugees have been processed into the country by U.S. border authorities, half as many as arrived on flights.

By the administration’s own estimates, some 18,000 migrants from various countries could arrive each day after the lifting of the coronavirus public health order known as Title 42, three times the current volume. Already, economic hardship has been driving Cubans to the U.S. in numbers not seen in nearly three decades. Border agents encountered more than 50,000 Nicaraguans in 2021, up from 2,291 in 2020, amid a crackdown on dissent by President Daniel Ortega.

Chris Magnus, the Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said in a statement early this week that the agency was bolstering resources and personnel at the border.

“President Biden’s decision to welcome Ukrainian refugees seeking safety in the United States is the right thing to do,” said Blaine Bookey, legal director at the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies at University of California, Hastings. But she said there were questions about Ukrainian migrants getting priority over those from Central America and elsewhere.

“There is no way to look at what’s happening at the southern border other than along racial lines,” she said.

Five Central American migrants, including a young Guatemalan couple with a 3-year-old boy, showed up this week at the edge of the encampment where the Ukrainians were waiting.

They had just made it to Tijuana after clinging to the Bestia, the notoriously dangerous train that traverses Mexico, and were hoping to rest on a spit of grass near a tent. Could they, one of them asked. Their goal was to cross the border.