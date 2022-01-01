New surge triggers fears that Sonoma County health workers could be overwhelmed, but vaccines may soften blow

The COVID-19 pandemic is now approaching its third year, and once again Sonoma County residents find themselves facing yet another winter surge of infections that threaten to overwhelm local hospitals and health care providers.

Across the nation and globe the new omicron mutation is causing a dramatic spike in cases that in some places is breaking pandemic-era records.

On Thursday, California issued new recommendations for when people infected with the virus can end their isolation, guidance that is stricter than what was made earlier this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California is now recommending that asymptomatic, coronavirus-infected people can exit isolation after the fifth day following a positive test, but only if they get a negative test result.

The state’s response reflects the heightened levels of concern over the omicron variant, but while officials still urge great caution, there are differences between the surges that marked the final chapters of 2020 and 2021.

Health officials say the biggest difference been yearlong vaccination COVID-19 vaccines that are softening the blow of an ever-evolving pandemic.

“The biggest difference by far has been vaccinations, and that is demonstrated in how much less of a surge we have right now,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

But Mase said the new omicron strain of the virus is still a wildcard, and it remains to be seen whether the more transmissible mutation will lead to more hospitalizations and deaths. “We don’t know what this will look like in the next month,” she said.

This time last year, the daily number of people hospitalized in Sonoma County was approaching 100. Today it’s a quarter of that.

The total daily number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has remained relatively stable for the past three months, hovering between 30 and 20, according to data from the State Department of Public Health.

Dr. John Swartzberg, infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley, said 2021 would have been a much different year without the vaccine. He said in the summer there would have been many more cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the delta variant.

“We would be in much worse shape,” Swartzberg said in an email. “This winter Delta would have presented a much more serious problem than it is — from omicron, we would have had many more hospitalizations and deaths to date. On top of this, by now, our hospitals would be overwhelmed by both delta and omicron.”

Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for Providence Sonoma County, said hospitalizations at Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg hospitals have remained “consistent” since the end of the summer surge driven by the delta variant.

At Memorial Hospital, the average daily census of COVID-19 patients has been between eight and 10; and between two and four at Petaluma Valley Hospital. He said Healdsburg Hospital has gone weeks at a time with no COVID-19 patients.

Krilich said that Providence is gearing up for a possible surge in cases in January, ensuring there are enough COVID-19 supplies and protective equipment, as well as making sure there’s enough staffing in the coming weeks.

“We are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” he said.

Mase said state modeling forecasts show that increasing the share of “boosted” residents can significantly suppress the expected peak in hospitalizations next month. The modeling shows that currently about 46% of eligible residents have received a booster.

If another 50% get boosted, hospitalizations will fall below last year’s peak of slightly more than 100. The models do not take into account the uncertainty of the omicron variant, which some studies suggest could result in fewer hospitalizations.

Though it’s still early, there are signs in other countries that omicron may not deliver the same blow that delta has this past year in terms of severity of illness.

This week, the South African government reported that data from its health department showed the nation had passed its omicron peak with no significant spike in deaths. And according to a recent article in The New York Times, researchers in South Africa, Scotland and England have found that omicron infections are often milder and cause fewer hospitalizations.

Local health and medical officials said that’s hopeful news, but not enough to let one’s guard down. Mase, the county’s health officer, said a more transmissible virus means a lot more people getting infected, putting older and more vulnerable people at risk.

“The most important thing right now is for people to get boosted if and for those who are not vaccinated to get their first and second doses,” Mase said.

Mase also stressed the importance of indoor masking and avoiding gatherings, especially during this holiday season.

Naomi Fuchs, the CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health, the county’s largest consortium of community clinic, said the vaccine — not a milder coronavirus — has kept people out of the hospital.

“It’s not that omicron is less dangerous, it’s that people have more immunity from it because of boosters and vaccinations,” she said.

Fuchs said her organization continues to promote vaccinations among patients and staff, as well as conduct aggressive outreach in the community. She said SRHC on Thursday distributed to its staff 250 antigen tests it recently received from the federal government from the federal government.

Fuchs said next week the clinics will receive another 13,000 rapid tests for patients and staff. “It’s really good news,” she said. “The earlier you can identify that you have COVID, the better you can treat it and the better you can protect yourself and the community.”

Another key difference between the final months of 2021 and 2020 has been the number coronavirus-related deaths. Last November saw 20 COVID-19 deaths, compared to five last month.

As cases skyrocketed last December, a total of 51 people died of COVID-19 by year’s end. This month, there have been only two pandemic deaths reported, though more December deaths are likely to be added in the coming weeks due to a lag in reporting.

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county’s epidemiology team, said in 2020 the virus raced through local senior care facilities and older populations who were totally unprotected because there was no vaccine at the time.

“The vaccination has played a huge role in differences we’re seeing this year,” she said. “It shows the importance of people getting boosted.”

This story contains information from The Los Angeles Times.

