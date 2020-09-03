New Trump pandemic adviser pushes controversial ‘herd immunity’ strategy, worrying public health officials

WASHINGTON - One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers is urging the White House to embrace a controversial "herd immunity" strategy to combat the pandemic, which would entail allowing the coronavirus to spread through most of the population to quickly build resistance to the virus, while taking steps to protect those in nursing homes and other vulnerable populations, according to five people familiar with the discussions.

The administration has already begun to implement some policies along these lines, according to current and former officials as well as experts, particularly with regard to testing.

The approach's chief proponent is Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist from Stanford's conservative Hoover Institution, who joined the White House earlier this month as a pandemic adviser. He has advocated that the United States adopt the model Sweden has used to respond to the virus outbreak, according to these officials, did not impose lockdown orders or close most schools and businesses. Instead, Sweden recommended social distancing measures and masks, while keeping bars and restaurants open with restrictions.

Sweden's handling of the pandemic has been heavily criticized by public health officials and infectious-disease experts as reckless - the country has among the highest infection and death rates in the world. It also hasn't escaped the deep economic problems resulting from the pandemic.

But Sweden's approach has gained support among some conservatives who argue that social distancing restrictions are crushing the economy and infringing on people's liberties.

That this approach is even being discussed inside the White House is drawing concern from experts inside and outside the government who note that a herd immunity strategy could lead to the country suffering hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lost lives.

"The administration faces some pretty serious hurdles in making this argument. One is a lot of people will die, even if you can protect people in nursing homes," said Paul Romer, a professor at New York University who won the Nobel Prize in economics in 2018. "Once it's out in the community, we've seen over and over again, it ends up spreading everywhere."

Atlas, who does not have a background in infectious diseases or epidemiology, has expanded his influence inside the White House by advocating policies that appeal to Trump's desire to move past the pandemic and get the economy going, distressing health officials on the White House coronavirus task force and throughout the administration who worry that their advice is being followed less and less.

Atlas declined several interview requests in recent days. After the publication of this story, he released a statement through the White House: "There is no policy of the President or this administration of achieving herd immunity. There never has been any such policy recommended to the President or to anyone else from me."

At an event Monday in Florida with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Atlas falsely said The Washington Post never asked him for a comment. The Post reached out to Atlas through the White House press office on Aug. 21, 28 and 29 via phone and email to seek an interview with the doctor and to share the findings of this report. The press office answered some questions on his behalf and said he declined an interview.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah said there is no change in the White House's approach toward combating the pandemic.

"President Trump is fully focused on defeating the virus through therapeutics and ultimately a vaccine. There is no discussion about changing our strategy," she said in a statement. "We have initiated an unprecedented effort under Operation Warp Speed to safely bring a vaccine to market in record time - ending this virus through medicine is our top focus."

White House officials said Trump has asked questions about herd immunity but has not formally embraced the strategy. The president, however, has made public comments that advocate a similar approach.

"We are aggressively sheltering those at highest risk, especially the elderly, while allowing lower-risk Americans to safely return to work and to school, and we want to see so many of those great states be open," he said during his address to the Republican National Convention Thursday night. "We want them to be open. They have to be open. They have to get back to work."

Atlas has fashioned himself as the "anti-Dr. Fauci," one senior administration official said, referring to Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease official, who has repeatedly been at odds with the president over his public comments about the threat posed by the virus. He has clashed with Fauci as well as Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, over the administration's pandemic response.