New wildfire evacuation zones announced in Healdsburg

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2021, 6:17PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The city of Healdsburg announced Monday that it has created a new set of evacuation zones as fire season begins.

The new zones are notably smaller than previous years to give first responders more flexibility and residents more specificity during evacuations, according to a Facebook post by the city.

The smaller zones also make zoning more universal, so they also can be used for floods and other disasters.

Officials are working to create a searchable database for residents to find which zone they are located in, the post said.

To see the map and read more about emergency services, visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Sonoma County will release its updated evacuation zones for the whole county Friday, including unincorporated areas. Current zones for the entire county can be found at socoemergency.org/get-ready/evacuation-map.

