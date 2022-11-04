Keiser Park Dog Park in Windsor is just the newest park where dogs can play and roam. There are many more throughout Sonoma County.

People were gushing over Windsor’s new dog park on a recent fall evening at Keiser Park.

“Family-friendly,” “fabulous” and “oh so clean” were some of the adjectives dog owners used to describe the new west-side off-leash facility located near the park’s southern oak grove.

And the dogs seemed pretty pleased with it, too.

Starting in 2014, Windsor held public workshops and meetings to find a spot and were constantly opposed by neighbors who didn’t want a dog park near them. They were concerned about added vehicle and foot/paw traffic in the park, noise, safety and a change in the use of the park, Lemen said.

“With regards to safety, we ran reports from the police department looking at calls for service at our current dog park, and I believe there had only been one in the multiple years we looked at,” she said. “Overall, these neighbors where not opposed to the new dog park, just not in their neighborhood park.”

Town staff finally gave up and simply built one in Keiser Park — the originally proposed location — that would give canine lovers on that side of town a place to let their pets run free, according to Olivia Lemen, the town’s parks and facilities director.

“We went through at least four iterations,” she said. “We could not find a location that was approved by the neighbors for a grass park. We went back to Keiser Park (which) doesn’t have any neighbors adjacent to it,” she said. “We felt like we really tried.”

Buying a lot and creating a park would have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said, and the community comment process already had cost the town a lot of money.

The new park, which opened Sept. 2, has an all-dog area that has a picnic table and a section just for small dogs. Its 12,000 square feet, surrounded by metal fencing, are covered with a layer of engineered wood fiber bark chips for dogs to run around in. The town will eventually add agility toys for dogs, Lemen said.

“We wanted to see what the rhythm of the park is before we purchased” any new canine play items, she said. “Every park creates and develops a personality based on the element who uses it. … We want to see how the park is used and really enhance that use. We do that with all our parks.”

The parks staff has been looking at features that dogs could climb on or climb through.

The original Windsor dog park is in Pleasant Oak Park and is officially called the Chuck Williams Memorial Dog Park. It has a quarter-acre of open space.

Bill Dorn and his daughter, Isla, who recently moved to Windsor from Bellingham County, Washington, are pleased to have a dog park near them.

“I just wish it was bigger and (had) grass,” he said of the new dog park. “It would be nice if they could find an acre with grass somewhere in the county. In Washington, they had dog parks as big as this park for them to roam free in.”

But, he added, the new park is definitely better than no park. They had ridden their bikes there that cold October day with their miniature schnauzer, Oliver, in tow.

“This place is fabulous,” enthused Diane Kopes, who was there with her 6-month-old white husky, Daisy. Her older husky, who has been her son’s emotional support dog, is aging and developing glaucoma, she said. They had only acquired Daisy two weeks before.

“Look at how clean it is,” she said. “I’ve been to dog parks that have very little bark (wood chips) left, and the dogs are just playing in the dirt. And the people here are the nicest. They really pay attention to their dogs!”

Just then a sweet 2½-year-old Pomeranian named Sasha and her owner ambled over on their way out.

“Sasha loves it here,” said her owner, Andrea Vazquez. “It’s freedom!”

Vazquez and her boyfriend, Dante Gleason, who spoke with the accent of his native North Carolina, said this was his first time at the dog park and Vazquez’s second.

“Clearly (Keiser) Park is family friendly and dog friendly,” Vazquez said.

Dede Stanley, there with her son, Ian, and their German shepherd, Piper, was also happy with the Keiser Park Dog Park.

“It’s nice to have it on the west side,” Dede said. “I just wish more people would come.”

Keiser Park is at 700 Windsor River Road, in Windsor, and the dog park is located in the park’s southern oak grove.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.