New Windsor interim manager vows to ‘learn Windsor’

When friends learned that Mark Linder, retired city manager of Campbell, California, had applied to serve as interim Windsor town manager, some tried to warn him off.

They asked, “Are you sure you want to get involved?” he said, referring to the flap over former Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned in disgrace last year after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, as well as the two massive wildfires the town had to endure. “Those are things I run to. To me, it was an exciting opportunity.”

The Santa Cruz resident who has moved with his wife, Barbara, to a house in Shiloh Ridge, just outside of Windsor, was in charge of transportation in Santa Cruz when the Loma Prieta earthquake struck near the city in 1989.

Longtime Councilwoman Deb Fudge, a former Santa Cruz resident, said she talked to Linder about his leadership role in trying to keep the metro system going after that quake, even though all the downtown businesses had been destroyed.

“He has a steady hand. He’s a kind person. He’s got lots of experience,” Fudge said. “I think Windsor will be in good hands with Mark,” she said.

Linder, who finished 10 days of transitioning into the job on Dec. 30 with help from outgoing Town Manager Ken MacNab, who resigned, said he had a choice to make – it wasn’t just up to the Town Council to pick him.

“What really sealed it for me is the interview with the Town Council,” he said. “These are people I’d like to work for – getting them through the special election and finding a permanent manager. I knew these people were authentic, cared about their community and wanted someone to help them out.”

He said he had watched Zoom council meeting sessions beforehand. He and his wife have close friends who live in Kenwood, 17 miles southeast of Windsor, so getting to spend time with them is an added bonus.

Linder is taking over at a crucial juncture, he said, pointing to the April 12 special election in which voters will decide who will fill an open seat on the council. The seat went unfilled after then-Councilman Sam Salmon was appointed to carry out Foppoli’s mayoral term.

After some dissension, the council voted Aug. 4 to hold a special election rather than appointing someone to fill the term, which ends Dec. 22.

Candidate nomination papers are due to the town clerk by Jan. 14.

“This special election is an important election for how the town sees itself,” Linder said.

There have been frequent Monday night special meetings to discuss the town’s next redistricting as required by the 2020 census.

The town formed representative districts in 2019 under the threat of a lawsuit by Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman, who claimed the town’s at-large system of voting was leaving Latinos at a disadvantage.

The council was considering switching back to at-large districts this year after seeing a presentation by consultant and legal firm Best, Best and Krieger that showed Windsor’s Latino population is dispersed throughout the town’s four districts.

But after a survey commissioned to determine if past Windsor elections had been racially divided showed definite racial polarization and dilution of residents’ votes, the majority of the council, except for Salmon, were convinced they had done the right thing.

“District voting is still playing itself out,” Linder said. “From everything I read (the town council) made the right decision by going with districts so that people can be heard who might never have been.”

With all his experience over more than three decades in different roles in Northern California towns, Linder said he learned a valuable lesson: “If you try to do what you did in Cupertino, it’s not going to work. I’ve tried that before. You gotta learn Windsor.”

Linder said he plans to visit chamber of commerce and neighborhood meetings to really get to know the town better. He plans to make MacNab’s priorities his own, starting with studying MacNab’s comments on the proposed redistricting maps. Down the road there will be budget adjustments and in early spring, the annual goal-setting session. “I’ve just got seven pages of things for the next six months,” he said, chuckling.

The town won’t start looking for a full-time permanent manager until March to allow the newly elected council member to have a say in who the town hires, with a target date of June. Besides, Fudge said, “Windsor needs to take a breath in 2022!”

Linder, 67, who runs a consulting firm, said he’s definitely not interested in the full-time position.

He pointed to an adage he believes in: “That’s why people have one mouth and two ears. You need to listen more than you talk. Don’t judge people until you’ve asked questions.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.