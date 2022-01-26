New Windsor Planning Commission member appointed

Remy Canto Adams has been appointed by Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon to serve on the town’s Planning Commission.

He was introduced at the commission meeting on Jan. 11, and replaces Commissioner Don Albini, who recently resigned.

Canto Adams, 27, a project manager for AXIA Architects, is responsible for projects that include educational, corporate and residential facilities. He graduated from Cal Poly’s architectural program in 2017 and studied urban design in San Francisco.

The five-member Windsor Planning Commission considers land use matters for the general plan, specific plans, rezoning, use permits and subdivisions.

Canto Adams said he’s looking forward to serving the Windsor community.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.