New Windsor Planning Commission member appointed
Remy Canto Adams has been appointed by Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon to serve on the town’s Planning Commission.
He was introduced at the commission meeting on Jan. 11, and replaces Commissioner Don Albini, who recently resigned.
Canto Adams, 27, a project manager for AXIA Architects, is responsible for projects that include educational, corporate and residential facilities. He graduated from Cal Poly’s architectural program in 2017 and studied urban design in San Francisco.
The five-member Windsor Planning Commission considers land use matters for the general plan, specific plans, rezoning, use permits and subdivisions.
Canto Adams said he’s looking forward to serving the Windsor community.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
