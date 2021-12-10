New York Attorney General Letitia James ends run for governor

NEW YORK — New York state Attorney General Letitia James is suspending her run for governor amid reports that she’s requesting testimony from former President Donald Trump as part of a probe into possible financial fraud.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she said in a written statement Thursday. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for reelection to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

In signaling she’ll run for reelection as attorney general, and not for governor, James instantly and drastically reshaped the dynamic in next year’s gubernatorial contest.

Her statement Thursday comes about a month after she announced in October to much fanfare that she’d run against Gov. Kathy Hochul in next year’s Democratic primary.

Hochul took over the reins of state government in August after James issued a scathing report detailing sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ultimately resigned in disgrace.

But Trump by far has been James’ biggest target since she became the state’s top-ranking law enforcement official in 2019. Her current probe is focused on whether the Trump Organization committed fraud in financial valuations of properties it submitted to outside entities, according to a report in The Washington Post.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the New York Daily News on Thursday that this is the current thrust of James’ probe into Trump.

Aside from Hochul, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Long Island Democrat, have also announced gubernatorial runs. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering launching his own campaign as well.

Republicans who have announced runs include Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island and Andrew Giuliani, son of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Hochul has held double-digit leads in recent polls of the race, but in all of them, James has polled closest to Hochul — and was broadly viewed as the only candidate with a shot of defeating the incumbent.

That is no longer the case. And it is still unknown who James will back for governor. It is also still not entirely clear who will remain in the contest for attorney general now that James will run as an incumbent.

Before announcing her departure from the governor’s race, James reached out to Hochul to give her a heads-up about the move. She alerted Williams before making her decision as well.

”All I can say is I respect her tremendously. Always have,” Hochul said of James at a press conference Thursday. “I look forward to having her on the ticket as we head into the November election together. And all I would say after this is this is a very bad day for Donald Trump.”

Suozzi also weighed in almost immediately after James dropped her bombshell announcement.

“I offer my best wishes to Attorney Gen @TishJames as she continues to pursue her deep calling to public service,” the Long Island congressman wrote in a tweet. “She has tremendous responsibilities as the sitting AG & I understand her desire to devote her energies to seeing through & continuing the important matters before her.”

The decision immediately began to fuel speculation about James’ next political move. She is the first Black woman to serve as state attorney general and her short-lived candidacy for governor captured the imagination of many who hoped to see her become the first Black woman in that role as well.

New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs suggested her decision to, in his words, “put the Democratic Party over her own interests” would not be forgotten any time soon.

“I supported Tish James in her quest to become Attorney General in 2018 because I saw in her something unique for someone in political life — she genuinely put the Democratic Party over her own interests and has a deep and genuine concern for what was best for the people of our state,” Jacobs said in a written statement. “She has demonstrated that, once again, with her decision today. She united Democrats for the sake of the party, which she again put over her own interests. I admire Tish James and look forward to working with her in her reelection for attorney general.”