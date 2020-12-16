New Yorker born during 1918 pandemic survives COVID-19 twice

A 102-year-old New Yorker who was born during the flu pandemic in 1918 has survived the coronavirus ― twice.

Angelina Friedman has recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus in March and again in late October, according to PIX11.

“My mother is a survivor,” her daughter Joanne Merola told PIX11 in April. “She survived miscarriages, internal bleeding and cancer.”

When Friedman was first diagnosed with COVID-19 at a Westchester County nursing home, she battled a fever on and off for weeks. She eventually beat the virus in April.

But six months later, Merola received another call from her mother’s nursing home saying that Friedman tested positive for coronavirus.

She was put into isolation until Nov. 17, when Friedman tested negative for the virus.

"Not only has she beaten COVID at 101, she's beaten it at 102,” Merola told PIX11. “She's not the oldest to survive COVID, but she may be the oldest to survive it twice.”