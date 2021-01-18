Subscribe

‘New Yorker’ reporter behind viral video from inside Capitol siege is Sonoma grad

LORNA SHERIDAN
INDEX-TRIBUNE MANAGING EDITOR
January 18, 2021, 1:43PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Veteran war correspondent Luke Mogelson has spent the past 10 months reporting on President Donald Trump’s most fanatical supporters for the New Yorker magazine. On Jan. 6, he followed an angry mob of rioters as they forced their way into the U.S. Capitol. The footage he took on his phone was viewed half a million times in the first 24 hours after being posted.

Luke Mogelson of Sonoma.
Read Mogelson’s resulting article, “Among the Insurrectionists” at newyorker.com.

And check back for a profile of Mogelson and his career since leaving Sonoma in an upcoming issue of the Index-Tribune.

Mogelson, 39, was in the class of 2001 at Sonoma Valley High School.

