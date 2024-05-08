Lightning strike obliterates Northern California home during storm

A mobile home exploded and caught fire in Northern California after it was struck by lightning over the weekend, officials said.

The explosion occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Newcastle, David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, told SFGATE. Newcastle is about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento on Interstate 80.

Video footage sent to KCRA-TV from a neighbor shows the top half of the mobile home engulfed in flames. The structure, which suffered a total loss, is at Castle City Mobile Home Park.

The Newcastle Fire Protection District put out the fire, and everyone made it out of the home unharmed, Smith said. The fire district did not answer SFGATE's request for additional information.

The explosion is under investigation by the agency, Smith said. Multiple neighbors lost power after the explosion, KCRA-TV reported.