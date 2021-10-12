Newell fire in American Canyon 60% contained; ‘person of interest’ in custody

A wildfire that broke out amid powerful winds on Monday evening in southern Napa County was 60% contained by Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The Newell fire has burned across 132 acres in American Canyon, Cal Fire said in a Tuesday morning update, revising the size of the blaze down from an earlier estimate of 150 acres.

The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Officials believe it ignited along Newell Drive between the Newell Open Space Preserve and American Canyon High School, about 5 miles north of Vallejo.

The gusty winds on Monday, coupled with extremely dry conditions, triggered a red flag warning for wildfire danger in the North Bay hills and other parts of Northern California, putting firefighters on high alert. Winds were expected to taper off through Tuesday, but the warning from the National Weather Service is in effect until 5 p.m.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 26-year-old man as a “person of interest” in connection with the fire, according to spokesman Henry Wofford.

Wofford stopped short of calling the man a suspect in the fire investigation, but said he “hasn’t been ruled out as far as starting the fire.” Wofford declined to release the man’s name or say where he lives.

Authorities found him Monday night near a stolen car in the area of the fire, Wofford said.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested the man in connection with the car, which was reported stolen out of Vallejo. He was being treated for burns at a hospital on Tuesday and the Sheriff’s Office was planning to interview him after he was released, Wofford said.

