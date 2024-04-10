Now bigger than ever, the “World’s Largest Bounce House,” along with six other massive inflatable attractions is rolling into Santa Rosa later this month.

The Big Bounce America tour is coming to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa April 19 through April 21.

According to The Big Bounce America, it is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world. The tour will include the “World’s Largest Bounce House,” which was recently expanded to 24,000 square feet. It stands 32 feet tall at its highest point.

The bounce house features giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops accompanied by friendly, over-sized characters of all colors, shapes and sizes. At the center of the attraction is a custom-built stage, where a DJ will host games and competitions while playing music.

Other inflatable attractions include the new deep-sea themed “OctoBlast,” an obstacle course called “The Giant” that is over 900 feet long, a sports arena called “SportsSlam” and “airSPACE,” a three-part space-themed bounce house.

A ticket for the event allows for three hours of fun, with timed entry to the main attraction, “The World’s Largest Bounce House” and unlimited access to the other attractions.

The inflatables will be open in sessions based on ages, with toddler (3 or younger), junior (7 or younger), bigger kids (15 and younger) and adults-only (16 and older) sessions available.

Tickets for the sessions range from $22 for toddlers to $45 for adult-only sessions. Advanced tickets are encouraged, as organizers expect them to sell out.

For tickets and pricing, go to thebigbounceamerica.com/event/santa-rosa.