Newly unsealed court documents reveal Sackler family’s early concerns over opioid lawsuits

In the summer of 2007, after Purdue Pharma agreed to pay $600 million to resolve a federal investigation of opioid-marketing misconduct, the Sackler family members at the helm of the drug giant deliberated whether it was time to leave the pharmaceutical business.

"I think we need to discuss if fundamentally we want to be in the pharmaceutical business going forward. I would vote no," wrote David Sackler, who was not in the company at the time of the June email to his father, Richard, and cousin Mortimer, both on the company's board. The email chain was about the possible buyout of a smaller company. "I think we've all had enough of a rough ride over the past 10 years to make me wary of committing for another venture in the space," he wrote.

Copies of the emails, along with memos and messages from a family WhatsApp group chat, were unsealed last week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, where the company and its affiliates filed for relief in September 2019. The documents offer the most complete picture yet of the internal deliberations of the wealthy family that led one of the largest manufacturers of prescription painkillers during the height of the opioid crisis.

Following the Justice Department settlement, the Sacklers met with a bankruptcy attorney, assessed selling the company to a larger firm and were advised to take "defensive measures," including through "overseas assets with limited transparency and jurisdictional shielding from U.S. judgments," according to the documents.

"Fundamentally, we don't want to stay in this business anymore (given the horrible risks, outlooks, difficulties, etc) and I think the majority of your family feels the same way," Mortimer wrote to Richard eight months after David's message. "Even though our prospects have improved dramatically I feel it offers us a unique opportunity to sell at a very high price and once and for all eliminate the great risks we have and continue to take and secure our families' current and future financial security."

While this was happening, Purdue's staff continued to market and sell its blockbuster opioid OxyContin.

The family ultimately decided not to sell and was paid about $10 billion in profits through 2017, according to creditors and documents unsealed Friday after attorneys for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press intervened on behalf of news organizations, arguing for greater transparency given the substantial public interest in the case.

More than 2,600 cities, towns and other jurisdictions have filed a massive federal lawsuit against the drug company and others, but litigation against Purdue and the Sacklers is on hold pending the bankruptcy case and a proposed global settlement by Purdue worth an estimated $10 billion. Purdue also agreed to an $8.3 billion settlement that would establish the private company as a public trust corporation, federal officials announced in October.

But creditors argue the Sacklers bear financial responsibility, alleging the family withdrew billions out of Purdue "in a deliberate attempt to hinder or delay opioid creditors" as they became increasingly concerned about the threat of opioid-related litigation to the family's massive wealth.

"[W]e're living in America. This is the land of the free and the home of the blameless," David Sackler wrote in May 2007. "We will be sued. Read the op-ed stuff in these local papers and ask yourself how long it will take these lawyers to figure out that we might settle with them if they can freeze our assets and threaten us."

The emails filed by the creditors, according to Jonathan Lipson, a professor at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, feature "classic language that signals an intent to hinder and delay creditors," otherwise called a fraudulent transfer.

The Sacklers' attorneys say that the comments in the emails were "cherry-picked" and that there was no evidence that the company and family would face an onslaught of opioid-related litigation until 2017. Instead, they say the family was concerned about the expiring patent for OxyContin. The attorneys argue that distributions to the family complied with a corporate integrity agreement and that the company remained solvent. The family says about half of the distributions were paid as taxes.

"We supported the release of documents by the Court and reaffirm that members of the Sackler family who served on Purdue's board of directors acted ethically and lawfully in every regard," representatives for the two branches of the family named in the litigation told The Washington Post in a statement.

"The fraudulent conveyance arguments are without merit, and the documents now being released demonstrate that," family attorney Daniel S. Connolly said in a statement.